S’pore motorcyclist falls on top of another rider after doing stretches at traffic light

Singapore motorcyclist accidentally falls while doing stretches, apologises to other rider

While waiting at a traffic light, a motorcyclist in Singapore unintentionally fell onto another motorcyclist.

This happened after he started doing stretching exercises, according to a video posted by SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.

Motorcyclist starts doing back stretches at traffic light

According to the post’s caption, the incident allegedly occurred on Tuesday (17 June) night.

The clip showed two motorcycles that had stopped next to each other on a right-turning lane.

The rider on the right, who was wearing a red helmet, took this opportunity to do some back stretches.

Motorcyclist falls sideways while doing stretches

He twisted his body to the left, then to the right, but suddenly lost his balance and began to fall sideways

Both the motorcyclist and his motorcycle fell to the left and hit the motorcyclist next to them, knocking him off balance as well.

Fortunately, the second motorcyclist stuck his left leg out to avoid tumbling over like a domino.

Crisis averted, the first motorcyclist gestured in apology before working to get his motorcycle back up.

After they both got upright again, the motorcyclist on the left grabbed his right thigh, which may have been impacted by the other motorcycle.

He gestured to the red-helmeted rider, but otherwise kept calm.

Netizens find incident amusing

Netizens found the incident amusing and ultimately harmless.

One cracked a joke using the viral “look left, look right” meme made famous by a recent election candidate.

Another commenter shared his personal experience of feeling dizzy and losing balance when stretching.

Thus, they recommended doing it with the motorcycle kickstand down.

A sympathetic user suggested that the motorcyclist had had a tiring day and wished him a safe trip.

