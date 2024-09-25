Motorcyclist flips off S’pore-registered car at Second Link after it hogs 2 lanes & nearly causes accident

Motorcyclist flips off S’pore-registered car at Second Link Bridge

On Monday (23 Sep), a video of a motorcyclist giving a car driver the middle finger on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link Bridge began circulating online.

The action was triggered when the Singapore-registered car cut through the traffic queue by occupying the two leftmost lanes.

The car then rode in the leftmost lane, presumably to look for an entry into the thick traffic jam closer to the exit.

Even when the car nearly hit the motorcycle, the car continued moving forward without hesitation.

The footage was captured by a camera mounted on the motorcyclist’s bike, Sin Chew Daily reported.

Netizens say car driver should just stay at home

The video caught the attention of netizens, who criticised the car driver for breaking the rules.

According to China Press, many commented that if drivers cannot wait in line or tolerate traffic jams, they should just not cross the bridge and stay home instead.

Some also suggested that since the incident occurred on Malaysian territory, the rider should report it to the Johor Road Transport Department for legal action.

Malaysian police investigating the case

Iskandar Puteri Police Chief Kumalasan stated on Tuesday (24 Sept) that the case is being investigated under Section 42(1) of the Land Transport Act 1987 and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

He encouraged witnesses to contact investigating officers Mohd Farhan (017-6304943) or Amirul (011-26861695) with any information.

“Police advise the public to abide by traffic rules to ensure the safety of individuals and other road users,” he added.

Also read: Passenger of S’pore-registered car throws rubbish onto road in M’sia, another driver gives it back

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from JB Tracer on Facebook