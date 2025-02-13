Motorcyclist risks life to help drunk man walking in the middle of S’pore expressway

Motorcyclist risks life to assist drunk man walking on expressway

On 28 January, a video shared on Facebook captured a motorcyclist going out of his way to help a drunk man walking in the middle of an expressway.

Posted on the Facebook page Singapore roads accident.com新加坡公路意外网页, the video showed the perspective of the motorcyclist who noticed the man in a dangerous spot — walking slowly on his own in the middle of the expressway.

As the man staggered along the road, the motorcyclist noticed an approaching truck behind the man.

Responding quickly, he drove further up and parked his vehicle to guide the man to safety. He then started signalling for the man to come over.

Despite the risk, the motorcyclist walked over to the lone man and escorted him to where he had parked, urging him to stay off the road and be careful.

“You’re walking on the road, got car, dangerous,” the concerned motorcyclist said.

When asked if he was okay, the man who reeked of alcohol replied, “Yeah, okay.”

The motorcyclist asked if he had family that he could call, but the man just thanked him and waved goodbye.

He then shook the motorcyclist’s hand and proceeded to walk along the side of the expressway.

Motorcyclist follows drunk man to ensure safety

As the drunk man walked away, the motorcyclist stayed by the side of the expressway signalling other drivers to be careful ahead.

A while later, the man is seen walking on divider markers in the middle of the road again.

The motorcyclist turned on his hazard lights and followed behind him to ensure his safety.

When the man managed to reach a proper pavement by the road, the motorcyclist got off his bike and did one last check.

Motorcyclist praised for being an ‘angel’

Since the video was uploaded, it has garnered over 71,000 views and almost 500 reactions, with many netizens touched by the motorcyclist’s goodwill.

Many netizens applauded him for risking his life to save one.

One commenter said that he is “an angel”.

However, some netizens expressed cynicism as well, telling the motorcyclist to let the police handle the drunk man.

Another expressed concern and said the danger that the motorcyclist put himself in for such individuals was “not worth” it.

