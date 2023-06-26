Motorcyclist Dies After Getting Flung Under Johor Highway, Was Reportedly En Route To S’pore

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal Accident While Travelling Along Johor ELD Highway

In the early hours of Monday (26 June), a motorcyclist passed away in a fatal traffic accident near a viaduct in Malaysia.

Believed to be a Singapore resident, he was reportedly making his way back to the island when the impact of the collision flung him under the bridge.

Sin Mah Bike Towing, the company called to the scene to tow the vehicle, has also posted an appeal to reach out to the deceased’s family.

Motorcyclist thrown under viaduct along Johor EDL highway passes away

According to a netizen via SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) on Facebook, the incident occurred at the Johor Bahru Eastern Dispersal Link Expressway on 26 June at 2am.

In the caption, the OP stated that the motorcyclist was on his way back to Singapore at the time of the accident.

The impact of the collision had flung him under the viaduct, where he was said to have died on the spot.

One of the pictures shows a vehicle towing the motorcycle away, which does not seem to have sustained much damage from the accident.

The next image reveals traffic police officers patrolling the area.

According to China Press, the South Johor Bahru District police were alerted to the incident.

They are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for dangerous driving causing death.

Looking for the deceased’s family

In the Facebook posts by SGRV & the towing company, they are looking for family members or friends close to the rider, whose motorcycle has a Singapore-registered license plate.

Those who have information can reach out to the Johor police at +607-223 7977.

Alternatively, they can contact the towing company, Sin Mah Bike Towing, at +6016-763 5777.

