Motorcyclist in Thailand slams face-first into durian during crash, suffers puncture wounds

Motorcyclist crashes onto back of truck, gets flung face-first into lone durian

A 48-year-old man in Thailand ended up with dozens of painful puncture wounds on his face after a bizarre traffic accident involving a motorbike, a pickup truck, and a durian.

According to Thai media outlet Channel 7, the incident happened in Buriram Province on Tuesday evening (15 July). The rider, Mr Somchai, said he was on his way home from work when he suddenly crashed into the back of a Toyota pickup truck.

He insisted he was not speeding and claimed the vehicle had stopped without warning.

During the impact, he was flung face-first into the truck bed, landing directly on a lone durian.

He shared that he didn’t even know what hit his face at first.

Rescuers find bloodstained durian in truck bed

At around 5pm, a passerby called the police to report the crash.

When rescue teams arrived, they found Mr Somchai sitting weakly under a tree with visible puncture wounds all over his face.

Nearby, a badly damaged black Honda Wave 110 motorcycle lay on the road, behind a pickup with rear-end damage.

In the truck bed, rescuers found a single durian wrapped in a plastic bag, stained with what appeared to be blood from the injured rider.

The sheer force of the crash had reportedly launched Mr Somchai into the air, causing him to land face-first onto the spiky fruit.

Driver bought the durian for his family, unsure if they still want it

The pickup driver, who had stopped to buy the durian for his family during a trip into town, said he was startled by the loud crash from behind.

After checking the back, he then realised that a motorbike had just hit his vehicle.

He also remarked that he was unsure whether his family members still wanted to eat the durian after the incident.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Canva. Right image for illustrative purposes only.