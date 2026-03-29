Motorcyclist killed when overtaking car hits him in M’sia, driver tests positive for alcohol & drugs

Motorcyclist flung into the air after being hit by car overtaking several vehicles in Malayaia

Warning: Some readers may find the images and descriptions in this article graphic and triggering. Discretion is advised.

A motorcyclist was killed instantly on Sunday (29 March) when he was hit by a car driving against the flow of traffic while overtaking several vehicles on a Malaysian road, police said.

Dashcam footage of the accident showed that the unfortunate rider was flung into the air from the impact, landing on the roof of another car.

Overtaking car travels against flow of traffic

In the video, which had a time stamp of 11.47am on 29 March, the camcar travelled on a one-lane road behind a blue car.

As it approached a bend, a grey car overtook it at high speed on the right — in the lane meant for vehicles travelling in the other direction.

At the same time, a motorcycle came around the bend in the other direction.

Overtaking car slams head-on into motorcyclist

To the shock of the camcar’s occupants, the grey car slammed head-on into the motorcycle.

The impact caused the motorcyclist to be propelled high into the air.

He then landed forcefully on the roof of the blue car.

Meanwhile, the grey car swerved into the path of the blue car but avoided it, crashing into the pavement instead. The wrecked motorcycle lay on the ground nearby.

Motorcyclist’s body slumped on top of car

The camcar’s occupants wondered whether the motorcyclist was still alive while surveying the accident scene.

As they passed the blue car, which had stopped farther in front, the motorcyclist’s motionless body could be seen slumped on top of its roof.

They thus concluded that he was “definitely dead”.

Car driver pleads for forgiveness

A subsequent video, also circulated on Facebook, depicted the aftermath of the accident, with the motorcyclist’s body still on the blue car.

Other motorcyclists had stopped by this time, but the damaged motorcyclist was still lying on the road.

A young man, believed to be the driver of the grey car, sat on the kerb with his hands clasped, as if pleading for forgiveness.

His car was perched partially on the kerb, its bonnet crumpled.

Overtaking car driven recklessly before collision with motorcyclist: Police

In a statement posted on Facebook on Sunday night, the South Klang Police said the accident took place along Jalan Raya Barat in the direction of Klang.

A Honda City, driven by a man in his 20s, travelled at high speed in a reckless manner, according to preliminary investigations.

He is believed to have overtaken several vehicles before colliding with a motorcycle coming from the opposite direction, noted South Klang police chief Lim Jit Huey.

The collision caused the victim, a Malaysian man in his 30s, to be thrown onto a Perodua Myvi car.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Driver tests positive for alcohol & drugs

Tests conducted on the car driver turned up positive for alcohol and drugs, said Assistant Commissioner Lim.

He has been detained to assist in investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 44(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987 for driving under the influence causing death.

If convicted, he faces between 10 and 15 years’ jail and a fine of RM10,000 (S$3,200) to RM15,000 (S$4,800), as well as immediate suspension of his driving licence.

The case is also being investigated under Section 15(1)(a) of Malaysia’s Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries a prison term of up to two years or a fine of up to RM5,000 (S$1,600), as well as supervision of from two to three years.

Members of the public should contact the police if they have information about the incident, ACP Lim added.

Also read: S’porean motorcyclist dies in accident on M’sian highway after colliding with car while overtaking MPV

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Featured image adapted from Mr Wan Chai Official on Facebook and My News on Facebook.