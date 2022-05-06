M’sian Motorcyclist Passes Away After PIE Accident, Family Urgently Appeals For Witnesses

Malaysian Motorcyclist Involved In Fatal PIE Accident, Family Seeks Witnesses

Many Malaysians travel in and out of Singapore every day to earn a living. Should one meet with a mishap here, it would be extremely painful for their family.

On 29 Apr, a 63-year-old Malaysian motorcyclist reportedly got into an accident on the Pan Island Expressway (PIE).

Unfortunately, he did not survive.

His family now hopes to find out what caused the accident and is appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Accident happened on 29 Apr on PIE towards Tuas

On 29 Apr between 5pm to 6pm, the motorcyclist was riding along the PIE towards Tuas near the Jahar Bahar exit when the fatal accident occurred.

Sadly, the accident resulted in the death of the motorcyclist.

Details of how the accident happened remain scarce. While there were security cameras at the scene, police are still investigating and it is not convenient for them to release any information yet, reports China Press.

Victim’s family appealing for witnesses

A family member of the deceased told 8TV Mandarin News that they have close to zero information on how the accident happened.

Hence, they are urgently appealing for any witnesses to come forward and help with police investigations.

If you have any information, do not hesitate to reach out to the motorcyclist’s family via the contact details in this Facebook post.

Hope family can have closure soon

Losing a loved one is extremely distressing, especially when you have no idea what exactly happened.

We hope that the police will be able to get to the bottom of things so that the motorcyclist’s family will be able to find the answers and the closure that they need.

MS News extends our sincere condolences to the family of the motorcyclist.

Featured image adapted from Singapore road accident.com on Facebook and Google Maps.