Motorcyclist in Thailand saves injured cat on busy highway, driver volunteers to take it to vet

Motorcyclist rescues injured cat, another driver offers to adopt it

A motorcyclist in Thailand earned praise from netizens after he stopped his vehicle to save an injured orange cat lying in the middle of a road.

According to local news outlets, the incident was reported to have taken place on 3 Oct at a road in Bangkok.

The heartwarming rescue was first shared on TikTok by user @n4rong_.

In the clip, the motorcyclist could be seen riding his vehicle along the busy highway on the rightmost lane.

Seconds later, another motorcyclist ahead of him suddenly stopped to check on a little orange cat lying on the ground, prompting him to also step in.

As he stooped to hold the feline, it turned its head and tried to bite him.

However, the motorcyclist succeeded in placing it on the road divider before a driver of a black sedan honked at him.

The latter then said he would adopt the injured cat.

Gingerly picking up the animal, the motorcyclist transferred the cat into the boot of his car.

Injured cat receives medical treatment

On Monday (6 Oct), the driver provided an update on Facebook regarding his new pet.

He said that the cat is now recovering after getting medical attention, much to the relief of netizens who had been following the case.

Apart from a bandaged leg and a cone around its neck, the cat appeared to be alert and in good health.

After the viral TikTok clip, many netizens flocked to the comments to thank the motorcyclist for his efforts.

One commenter wished him prosperity in his career.

Another netizen thanked both the motorcyclist and the driver for not turning a blind eye to an animal in need.

Featured image adapted from @n4rong_ on TikTok.