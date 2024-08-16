Motorcyclist skids and crashes along ECP after attempting to squeeze through road shoulder

Motorcyclist skids after attempting to squeeze through lane along ECP

On Wednesday (14 Aug), the ROADS.sg Facebook page posted a video of an accident involving a motorcyclist along East Coast Parkway (ECP).

According to the page, the incident occurred along westbound ECP near the Tanjong Katong Road exit on Tuesday (13 Aug) morning.

Nothing seems amiss at the start of the video, with all three lanes occupied by cars.

All of a sudden, the motorcyclist attempted to squeeze past a white car in the first lane while riding along the road shoulder.

However, the rider seemingly gets caught between the car and the road barrier, subsequently skidding in front of the moving vehicle.

The motorcyclist then crashes into another orange car, as traffic around him comes to a standstill.

A fellow rider stops to check on the motorcyclist involved in the accident, after which the clip ends.

Netizens call out motorcyclist for recklessness

Many commenters were outraged by the motorcyclist’s disregard for road rules.

Others claimed the rider was “asking for trouble” by attempting to squeeze through the narrow space.

Overall, Facebook users called out the motorcyclist for his recklessness but wished him a speedy recovery.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was not alerted to the incident in question.

MS News has reached out to the Singapore Police Force for comment.

