Motorcyclist in M’sia snatches woman’s phone from open car window before speeding away

Motorcyclist seen snatching phone in brazen theft on road

A woman sitting in the passenger seat of a car recently had her phone snatched by a passing motorcyclist while using it with the window open.

According to Malaysian news media China Press, the incident occurred on Tuesday (19 Aug) on Jalan Genting Klang, Kuala Lumpur.

Footage of the crime has been caught on camera and since circulated online.

Woman tries to reclaim her phone, but thief speeds away

In the footage shared on Threads, the culprit can be seen slowly approaching the car which appears to be stuck in line at a traffic light.

Spotting the vehicle’s open window, the motorcyclist suddenly reaches in and grabs the woman’s phone.

The passenger reacts instantly, leaning out and trying to reclaim her device.

However, the thief speeds away before she can recover it.

According to the Threads user who uploaded the clip, local police have apprehended the thief.

Netizens advise people should stay aware of their surroundings

While the incident served as a warning for other motorists, some netizens were critical of the victim in the video.

One commenter criticised the woman for being too absorbed in her phone and failing to notice the motorcyclist, adding that people should be aware of their surroundings.

Another netizen questioned why she had rolled the window down in the first place.

