Security guard in Thailand falls asleep on duty, his iPhone gets stolen

Security guard gets his iPhone stolen while falling asleep on duty

A security guard in Chonburi Province, Thailand, found himself in trouble after his iPhone got stolen when he fell asleep while on duty.

The victim said he was willing to forgive the thief, but only if she returned the phone before the police caught her.

Security guard fell asleep after taking painkillers for wasp sting

According to Thai news outlet Khaosod, CCTV footage from the condominium showed a woman walking into the condo premises with a bag in hand.

After spotting the snoozing security guard, the woman reportedly took his phone quietly and walked away.

Speaking to Khaosad, 64-year-old Mr Boonreum (name transliterated from Thai) — the security guard in question — said he had already filed a police report.

He explained that he had been on duty since 1am and felt drowsy after being stung by a wasp the day before. He had taken painkillers, which unintentionally caused him to fall asleep.

Also read: Drunk man in Thailand sobs after discovering his motorcycle stolen, turns out friend borrowed it for beer run



Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Khaosod and Pixabay. Picture on the right is for illustration purposes only.