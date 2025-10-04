38-year-old motorcyclist dies after accident with trailer truck along AYE

Motorcyclist seen lying on the road behind trailer truck on AYE

A 38-year-old motorcyclist has died after being involved in an accident with a trailer truck along the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE).

Videos of the aftermath posted on Facebook showed his motorcycle lodged in the back of the red trailer truck.

Motorcyclist seen surrounded by pool of blood behind trailer truck on AYE

Other images showed what appeared to be the motorcyclist lying on the road, surrounded by what appeared to be a large pool of blood.

It is not clear whether he was pinned underneath the truck.

Several other motorcyclists had stopped behind the trailer truck to offer assistance.

Motorcyclist passes away in hospital

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to the accident at about 6.15pm on Friday (3 Oct).

It involved a motorcycle and a trailer truck along the AYE in the direction towards Tuas.

A 38-year-old male motorcyclist was sent to the hospital in an unconscious state.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which was alerted at about 6.20pm, told MS News that he was conveyed to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

However, he subsequently passed away in the hospital.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Deceased said to be M’sian working in S’pore

According to the user who shared the video, the deceased was a Malaysian working in Singapore.

He purportedly leaves behind a wife and two children.

On Saturday (4 Oct), the user updated that his body was being washed and would be transported to a mosque in Johor Bahru.

