Motorcyclist nearly crushed under truck wheels after accident while lane-splitting on AYE

Motorcyclist falls after hitting trailer truck on AYE, nearly goes under wheels

A motorcyclist narrowly avoided being crushed under the wheels of a trailer truck after a collision sent them tumbling dangerously close to the truck’s rear wheels.

Footage of the incident was posted on the SGRV ADMIN Facebook page, which alleged that it took place on the Ayer Rajah Expressway (AYE) and involved a Malaysian truck.

Collision with trailer truck leaves rider sliding toward danger

According to SG Road Vigilante (SGRV), the accident allegedly occurred at 9.15pm on 12 Jan.

Video footage of the alleged incident showed a long blue trailer truck driving on the second lane of the expressway.

A lane-splitting motorcyclist travelled closely beside the truck bed, while a second rider rode slightly ahead on the third lane.

As the truck began to overtake both riders, the first motorcyclist collided with the vehicle and immediately fell off.

Their vehicle struck the second motorcycle and threw up sparks as it ground against the road.

The fallen rider flipped from the force of the crash and slid perilously close to the truck’s rear wheels, barely avoiding being crushed.

Meanwhile, the fallen motorcycle touched one of the truck wheels and was immediately knocked aside.

The cambike rider and the second motorcyclist then pulled over on the road shoulder to help.

Netizens warn motorcyclists against riding next to heavy vehicles

Online reactions were filled with concern and advice.

Many questioned why the motorcyclist kept sharing a lane with the large trailer truck.

“He was lucky he didn’t fall into the path of the trailer wheels,” one said.

Another user warned riders about the danger of riding next to large vehicles, especially a big and long truck.

One commenter also blamed the trailer truck for not following the law, as it wasn’t travelling in the leftmost lane of the AYE, as required by regulations.

Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.