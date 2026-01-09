Motorcyclist knocked onto grass verge after riding beside lorry in Boon Lay, motorist gives chase to alert driver

Motorcyclist taken to hospital after being knocked onto grass verge by lorry in Boon Lay on 7 Jan

While driving down Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim in Boon Lay, a lorry sent a motorcyclist falling into the grass while turning into a bus bay.

The lorry driver initially appeared unaware of the collision and attempted to drive away.

Seeing this, a nearby car driver ran over and knocked on the lorry’s side to alert its occupants about the collision.

Motorcyclist hit by lorry while trying to overtake on its left

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that they were alerted to the accident at about 8.15am on Wednesday (7 Jan).

Footage posted on SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) showed the lorry and motorcycle travelling westbound on Jalan Ahmad Ibrahim.

About nine seconds into the clip, the motorcyclist attempted to overtake the lorry on its left.

Suddenly, the lorry turned left into the bay of a nearby bus stop, side-swiping the motorcyclist in the process.

The impact knocked the rider off their vehicle and onto the roadside grass patch.

Immediately, the camcar driver pulled into the bus bay and honked at the lorry.

Camcar driver chases departing lorry on foot

Meanwhile, the lorry driver seemingly failed to notice the collision and attempted to drive away after picking someone up from the bus stop.

“Oi!” The camcar driver yelled, alighting and rushing towards the lorry.

He eventually caught up to the lorry and struck the vehicle on the side to alert the driver, informing him about the accident.

After successfully stopping the vehicle, the camcar driver led the lorry driver to the grass patch where the motorcyclist had fallen.

The police told MS News that paramedics conveyed a 21-year-old male motorcyclist to the hospital in a conscious state.

The 56-year-old lorry driver is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

