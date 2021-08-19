Motorcyclist In Commonwealth Seen Popping A Wheelie On 18 Aug

Motorcycle daredevils often learn risky stunts which require them to expertly manoeuvre their bikes.

While we don’t often see this in Singapore, on Wednesday (18 Aug), a motorcyclist was seen pulling off a wheelie along Commonwealth Avenue.

Source

Netizens had mixed reactions towards the rider’s stunt. While many thought that it was wheelie cool, it could also be potentially dangerous.

Motorcyclist does a wheelie along Commonwealth Avenue

On Wednesday (18 Aug), Facebook group SG Road Vigilante shared a video of a motorcyclist popping a wheelie along Commonwealth Avenue.

At about 12.15pm, on a rather empty stretch of the road, the motorcyclist was seen on dashcam footage revving up before executing the move.

He continued the stunt for a good few metres before stopping as he neared a bus.

According to SG Road Vigilante, the motorcyclist was likely riding a Ducati Streetfighter V4S bike — a powerful motorcycle known to be great for stunts.

Netizens think it’s cool but potentially dangerous

Perhaps because of how rare it is for a motorcyclist to pull off such a stunt on Singapore roads, many netizens thought it was cool.

Source

Some shared that the move requires some level of skill to perform, and showed their respect to the rider.

Source

However, others voiced concerns that it might be dangerous to do a wheelie when there are other vehicles around.

Source

This particular netizen explained that such stunts are unpredictable and can result in accidents.

While it’s unclear whether such stunts are illegal on Singapore roads, reckless or dangerous driving are punishable offences under the Road Traffic Act.

So before you decide to pull off tricks like this biker, keep that in mind, and of course, the safety of other road users too.

Always a certain level of risk involved in stunts

It certainly is cool to see such skills on the roads of Singapore.

We’re sure the motorcyclist only did so after seeing that the roads were rather clear.

However, netizens raise a fair point that there is still a certain level of risk involved in doing stunts and such moves should only be performed under safer circumstances.

What do you think of the motorcyclist’s actions? Share your thoughts in the comments.

Featured image adapted from SG Road Vigilante on Facebook.