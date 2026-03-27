Motorcyclists violently collide at Pasir Ris junction, both taken to hospital

Motorcyclists crash at Pasir Ris junction, other riders move to help

Two motorcyclists crashed while attempting to navigate a junction at Pasir Ris, knocking both of them onto the road.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the two riders to the hospital.

Motorcyclists collide when one makes discretionary right turn in Pasir Ris

The incident occurred at 10.52am on 25 March, at a discretionary right turn junction in Pasir Ris.

Video footage showed one of the motorcyclists behind a car, both waiting to make a right turn from Pasir Ris Street 21 onto Pasir Ris Drive 2.

After waiting for a while, the car made the turn successfully, and the motorcyclist followed.

As he was making the turn, a second motorcyclist sped through the junction from the opposite direction.

The two vehicles violently slammed into one another. Debris scattered everywhere immediately, including a top box from one of the motorcycles being knocked off.

Both riders fell onto the road, seemingly not moving.

Without hesitation, the motorcyclist on the cambike and another rider moved off the road to lend assistance.

Riders allegedly conscious when conveyed to hospital

According to the information provided on the SG Road Vigilante (SGRV) Facebook page, both riders were conscious when the ambulance took them to the hospital.

In response to an MS News query, SCDF stated that they received the alert to the accident at around 10.55am.

SCDF paramedics conveyed two people to Changi General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comment.

Also read: Multiple motorcycles involved in chain collision on Causeway, 4 reportedly sent to hospital

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Featured image adapted from SGRV ADMIN on Facebook.