Man Allegedly Slashes Elderly Woman While Trying To Rob Her At Mountbatten, Gets Arrested

Man Allegedly Slashes Elderly Woman While Trying To Rob Her On 10 Nov

Armed with a shaving blade, a 24-year-old man attempted to rob an elderly woman along Mountbatten Road.

During the confrontation, the woman suffered numerous slash wounds, including to both her arms and neck. She’s thankfully in stable condition.

The police have since arrested the suspect. He will be charged with attempted armed robbery with hurt.

Man attempts to rob elderly woman on overhead bridge at Mountbatten

Citing a police press release, Channel NewsAsia (CNA) reported that the incident took place at 225 Mountbatten Road on Thursday (10 Nov) at about 8.30pm.

The location stated coincides with that of Mountbatten Vocational School, which is a stone’s throw away from Old Airport Road Food Centre.

According to the press release, the suspect approached the victim from the back as she was crossing an overhead bridge at the location.

The man then covered the 64-year-old woman’s mouth and asked for money.

Preliminary investigations by the police found that the man had used a shaving blade during the attempted robbery.

The woman suffered slash wounds on her arms as a result and even a cut to her neck. She was later conveyed to a hospital in a conscious state.

Thankfully, she did not lose any money and is in stable condition.

Suspect arrested within 5 hours of incident

Shortly after the incident, the police were able to identify the suspect, reports TODAY.

Within five hours, the 24-year-old was arrested, with the aid of surveillance cameras and ground enquiries.

The man will be charged today (12 Nov) with attempted armed robbery with hurt.

If found guilty of the charge, he faces a jail sentence of between five and 20 years and at least 12 strokes of the cane.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.