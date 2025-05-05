WP’s new MPs-elect Fadli Fawzi & Kenneth Tiong to serve in Kaki Bukit & Serangoon respectively in Aljunied GRC

Newly elected MPs Fadli Fawzi & Kenneth Tiong to serve in Kaki Bukit & Serangoon respectively in Aljunied GRC

Aljunied GRC voters have once again thrown their support behind The Workers’ Party (WP), delivering a strong mandate with nearly 60% of the vote in the 2025 General Election.

Led by WP Secretary-General Pritam Singh, the team secured its fourth consecutive term — a clear show of confidence in the opposition stronghold.

Joining Mr Singh, Ms Sylvia Lim, and Mr Gerald Giam in the team are two newly elected MPs: Fadli Fawzi and Kenneth Tiong.

Fadli Fawzi & Kenneth Tiong assigned Kaki Bukit & Serangoon divisions

In a Facebook post on Sunday (5 May), Mr Singh announced that Mr Fawzi will serve residents in Kaki Bukit, taking over from outgoing MP Mr Faisal Manap.

Mr Tiong will be taking the reins in Serangoon, previously led by Mr Leon Perera.

The rest of Aljunied GRC’s leadership remains unchanged: Mr Pritam Singh will continue in Eunos, Ms Sylvia Lim stays on in Paya Lebar, and Mr Gerald Giam returns to Bedok Reservoir–Punggol.

No changes to MPS locations & timings

In the same update, Mr Singh confirmed that Meet-the-People Sessions (MPS) will continue at the same venues and timings as the previous term.

In an earlier post, Mr Singh also announced the resumption of his MPS for the Eunos division. The sessions will begin this evening (5 May) at Block 615, Bedok Reservoir Road from 7.30 to 9.30pm.

Thereafter, the sessions will be held every Monday from 7.30 to 9.30pm:

First and third Monday of the month: Block 615 Bedok Reservoir Road

Second and fourth Monday of the month: Block 672, junction of Jalan Damai and Bedok Reservoir Road

Fifth Monday and Public Holidays: no MPS will be held

Mr Singh wrote that he looks forward to serving the residents in Aljunied GRC and representing them in Parliament.

