MrBeast gives away cars in Sydney, lucky fan wins S$407K Lamborghini

Fan wins S$407,000 Lamborghini in MrBeast Sydney giveaway

26-year-old James Donaldson, more popularly known as American YouTuber MrBeast, hosted a major giveaway at the Sydney Opera House on Tuesday (25 June).

Fans competed for a chance to win one of 10 cars — including a Lamborghini Huracan, a Tesla Model 3, and a Toyota Hiace wrapped in Scooby-Doo Mystery Machine design.

Thousands of fans attended the event, reported 9news.

MrBeast gives 10 cars away to fans in Sydney

Donaldson has hosted the giveaway event to celebrate the launch of his chocolate bar Feastables in Australia.

Sky News reported that fans snapped up the free tickets for the giveaway within minutes of them going live at 7am on Tuesday.

They had gathered to watch several Australians compete for a chance to win their dream car.

According to the MrBeast Feastables website, the cars up for grabs were as such:

2015 Lamborghini Huracan

2020 Ford Mustang R Spec

2013 Mercedes SL Convertible

2021 BMW 520I

2017 Porsche Macan

2015 Tesla Model S

2020 Tesla Model 3

2014 Jurassic Park Volkswagen Tiguan

1997 Volvo S70 Sedan in Blue

2010 Toyota Hiace Scooby Doo Mystery Van

The event — which happened at 4pm the same day — saw a turnout of about 4,000 people.

Lucky fan wins S$407,000 Lamborghini Huracan

To first participate in the giveaway event, fans had to buy a chocolate bar from MrBeast’s brand Feastables, scan a QR code on the packaging, and upload their receipt.

Participants then took turns to try to throw a ball into holes. Each hole represents a different car.

A young Australian man won a 450,000 AUD (S$407,000) Lamborghini Huracan.

Nine others also drove away with new luxury cars at the end of the event.

Also read: S’pore Artist Wins S$13K In Viral MrBeast Giveaway, Posted Drawing Of Herself With Cash

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from 9News and @mrbeast on Instagram.