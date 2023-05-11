S’pore Artist Wins S$13K In Viral MrBeast Giveaway, Posted Drawing Of Herself With Cash

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Winners Of MrBeast Birthday Giveaway Announced, Singapore Artist Among Them

If you have an Instagram account, you’ve probably seen this image of American YouTube star Jimmy Donaldson — better known as MrBeast — holding a suitcase full of cash.

No, the 25-year-old wasn’t showing off his wealth — even though Celebrity Net Worth does note that he reportedly makes between US$3 million (S$4 million) and US$5 million (S$6.6 million) a month.

Instead, MrBeast wanted to celebrate his birthday on 7 May with a massive giveaway for his followers. And no, it wasn’t a scam.

While he originally planned to give US$50,000 (S$66,000) to five followers, he eventually doubled the amount and number of winners.

MrBeast revealed the 10 lucky winners on Instagram today (11 May), and one of them happened to be an artist from Singapore.

MrBeast gives US$100K to 10 lucky followers

With over 152 million YouTube subscribers, MrBeast currently has the fifth most-subscribed channel on the platform, according to Social Blade.

Most of his videos garner over 100 million views, enabling his estimated net worth to soar to US$100 million (S$133 million).

However, he’s also extremely generous with his wealth and is heavily involved in philanthropy.

He frequently holds generous giveaways as well, with the latest happening last Monday (8 May) in conjunction with his 25th birthday.

All one needed to do for a shot at winning US$10,000 (S$13,000) was share his post on their own Instagram Stories and tag a friend in the comments.

At first, MrBeast said he was going to pick five winners, but after Instagram removed his post, he said that he was going to double that amount to 10.

He also reassured participants that he has been “saving names”, which he finally revealed on Thursday (11 May).

Artist from Singapore wins S$13,000 from MrBeast

One by one, MrBeast shared screenshots of the 10 winners’ Instagram profiles.

The second user he featured was @meyyen_, whose bio states that she’s an independent visual artist and graphic designer from Singapore.

Interestingly, her latest post on 10 May — before MrBeast announced the winners — features a woman sitting on a brown sofa while holding a briefcase full of cash.

The imagery is strikingly similar to the photo in the YouTuber’s giveaway post, and that’s precisely what Meyyen meant to do.

“This is the campiest thing I’ve seen in a while and I love it,” she wrote in the caption. “I will be embodying this energy of abundance going forward. Share for good luck.”

Well, now everyone wants to know what kind of magic spell she cast on her photo because she really did end up winning the cash.

Many were in awe of how she apparently “manifested” the outcome.

Some also wondered if she happened to have the ability to predict the future.

One user even proudly dubbed her a “national treasure”, adding an emoji of the Singapore flag.

Reposting MrBeast’s Stories, Meyyen said that she was “hyperventilating” when she found out the news.

She also thanked everyone for their well-wishes and sent “good vibes and abundance back”.

MS News wishes Meyyen the heartiest of congratulations and we hope she’ll enjoy her new windfall. We have reached out to her for comments and will update the article if she gets back.

For the rest of us who didn’t win, MrBeast shared that he plans to do more giveaways in the future, so we’ll take the “good vibes and abundance” from Meyyen and keep our fingers crossed for the next time.

