‘What kind of mother you are’: Man argues with woman after scolding her son for jumping around on MRT

Man argues with woman on MRT after scolding her son for jumping around on the train

A video of a man confronting a woman on an MRT train after scolding her young son for running and jumping around has drawn mixed reactions online, with many netizens praising him for speaking up.

The incident, which took place on a North-East Line (NEL) train, surfaced after the recording was posted in the Singapore Incidents Facebook group on Tuesday (13 Jan).

Argument breaks out on train

The clip begins mid-argument, with both individuals already visibly upset.

In it, the woman can be heard telling the man not to raise his voice, while he retorts by questioning her parenting.

“What kind of mother you are, everybody is looking at you,” he says, adding that CCTV cameras could capture her child’s behaviour as the boy continued “jumping around”.

He goes on to express frustration over the child’s repeated actions, to which the mother responds that she did not instruct her son to continue jumping.

She adds that the man should ask the child to apologise instead.

When the man presses further, asking if the child had apologised, the mother replies that he should “talk to him nicely” rather than scolding him.

Before the clip ends, the man is heard saying:

I’m not telling him off, I’m telling you off as a mother.

Throughout the exchange, the child remains standing quietly beside his mother.

Netizens largely side with the man

The video sparked considerable discussion online, with many commenters siding with the man and praising him for stepping in.

Several expressed the view that members of the public have a role to play in correcting children’s behaviour when parents fail to do so.

Others suggested that the man came from a generation where discipline was more firmly instilled, contrasting it with what they perceived as more frequent misbehaviour among children today.

Another recurring sentiment was that it is ultimately a parent’s responsibility to ensure their children do not disturb others in shared public spaces.

Disputes on MRT trains are not uncommon.

In 2024, a woman drew attention after berating passengers for not giving up their seats, while a separate argument over priority seating was reported in 2023.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Incidents on Facebook.