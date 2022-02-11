Toilets At 30 MRT Stations To Close For Refurbishments

Though our MRT carriages are mostly spotless, we can’t quite say the same about the toilets at some train stations.

Hoping to provide commuters with a more comfortable and pleasant journey, toilets at 30 MRT stations will progressively undergo refurbishment works till Q3 2024.

Once they’re ready, commuters can look forward to better ventilation and anti-slip tiles while doing their business.

Toilets at 30 MRT stations to undergo refurbishments till Q3 2024

A collaboration between LTA and SMRT, the project seeks to give toilets at 30 MRT stations a facelift, starting with those at Yishun and Raffles Place.

More specifically, refurbishment works for the toilets will begin from next Friday (18 Feb) and will likely finish sometime in Q3 2024.

Upon completion, commuters can look forward to better ventilation and anti-slip tiles at the toilets. Energy-efficient lighting and water-saving taps will also be added to aid conservation efforts.

Affected stations mainly on ‘red’ & ‘green’ line

The affected stations are mainly along the older North-South and East-West Lines:

On average, toilets at the above stations will close for about 2.5 months.

During this period, commuters in need of urgent relief are advised to refer to signs at the respective stations.

Station staff will also direct commuters with urgent toilet needs to other washrooms in nearby malls, buildings, and even adjacent stations.

While the renovation works might prove to be somewhat troublesome, SMRT seeks commuters’ patience and understanding during this time.

More comfortable time attending to ‘business’

Though our MRT system is largely considered to be world-class, there is always room for improvement.

We hope the refurbished toilets will enhance commuters’ journeys and allow them to have a more comfortable time when Mother Nature comes calling.

