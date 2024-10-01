M’sian couple missing for 3 weeks after arriving in Bangkok, family seeking information

Couple from Penang missing for 3 weeks after travelling to Bangkok

A couple from Penang, Malaysia have reportedly gone missing for over three weeks after having a layover in Bangkok.

The couple was identified as 21-year-old Wu Mingson and his 23-year-old girlfriend Wu Yingying (names transliterated from Chinese).

On Sunday (29 Sept), Facebook user ShiiYiing Tan, who claimed to be Mingson’s cousin, posted on Facebook, seeking help to share the news about her missing cousin.

Last chatted with mother on 8 Sept before going missing

Ms Tan said Mr Mingson had informed his mother that he landed a job as a driver and his boss would take him to work in the United Kingdom (UK) for a month, but he would first have a layover in Bangkok.

Mr Mingson boarded the flight on 4 Sept and arrived in Bangkok on the same day.

On 5 Sept, he called his mother to ask how to order a dish he wanted in Thai.

The last time Mr Mingson was in contact with his mother was on 8 Sept, when he replied to her concern over packing thick clothing to the UK.

According to Ms Tan, Mr Mingson preferred not to share personal information with his family. He reportedly did not tell his mother about his boss, any of his current friends, or even his girlfriend.

Girlfriend claimed luggage & documents gone missing in Spain

Meanwhile, Ms Yingying’s mother sent WeChat screenshots to the press, revealing that she had checked in at a hotel in Bangkok on 4 Sept where she dined and had fun with her boyfriend before her disappearance, reported Sin Chew Daily News.

During her stay in Bangkok, she was also in contact with her close friend on WeChat, where she sent her a video of dining with Mr Mingson.

She then sent another video to her friend, telling her that she was on her way to Madrid, Spain on 7 Sept. The video reportedly showed her walking at the airport, though her face was not visible.

Upon arriving in Spain, she took a photo of herself sitting on a Thai Airways plane. However, she later texted her friend that their luggage, along with important documents, had gone missing, according to Sin Chew Daily News.

Following that, she said they would likely be stranded in Spain for a month or two until they resolved the paperwork needed to return to Malaysia.

“When will you fly back?” her friend asked, but there was no response, and they have been out of touch since.

Ms Yingying’s mother has been filled with worry and longed for her daughter to contact her and let her know she was safe.

Couple told different stories

Ms Tan noted in her post that the couple told different stories to their families.

Ms Yingying had told her family they were going to Spain, while Mr Mingson told his family he was going to the UK.

Ms Tan added that filing a report with the police could not be done at the time because the police said there was insufficient evidence to report them as missing persons. They suggested waiting for a month and filing a report if neither of them returned.

However, according to Weird Kaya, reports regarding their disappearance have been lodged with the police, but there haven’t been any updates until now.

At the end of Ms Tan’s post, she included contact phone numbers for those who can provide more information: +60 17 436 8411 (brother) and +60 16 456 6621 (mother).

Ms Yingying’s mother’s phone number is also provided on the poster, which is +60 17 312 9926.

Featured image adapted from ShiiYiing Tan on Facebook.