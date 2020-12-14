MUIS Assures That Covid-19 Vaccines Are Allowed For Muslim Use

As the world hustles to create a safe and effective vaccine for Covid-19, there was debate among the Muslim community whether the nature of its ingredients would be allowed for Muslim use.

Recognising such concerns, Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) has taken a stance towards Covid-19 vaccines for Muslims: They are permissible for Muslim use.

They are also encouraging Muslims to be vaccinated once it is available.

The vaccine is deemed a basic necessity to protect lives as a pandemic grips the world.

MUIS tells Muslims Covid-19 vaccines are a “basic necessity”

According to MUIS, an effective and safe Covid-19 vaccine is a “basic necessity”, especially when it comes to a global pandemic.

Considering how the virus had heavily impacted normal life and social activities, as well as religious worship, having an effective vaccine is absolutely essential to save lives.

It is the same as any other basic human needs, such as food and shelter.

Covid-19 vaccine must have no known adverse medical effects

MUIS added that an important factor to consider is that a Covid-19 vaccine must have “no known adverse medical effects”.

It must also have been scientifically proven that a vaccine is “not expected to cause harm” to those taking it.

This is in compliance with the principle of avoidance of harm in Islamic jurisprudence.

Once a Covid-19 vaccine is approved for public use, it would have undergone strict and internationally-recognised medical safety standards.

Not to mention, adhere to strict guidelines of government ethical bodies.

Ingredients allowed to be used in vaccines

According to MUIS, the community must recognise that biomedical R&D would involve a mix of natural ingredients that may be impure or forbidden for consumption in Islamic law.

They assured that for such situations – where no other alternatives are available – products that have forbidden ingredients can still be used for treatment as the aim is to save lives.

These impure or forbidden substances would have gone through different chemical processes that would “render them undetectable or negligible” in the final product.

Based on Muslim jurisprudence, once the form and nature of the original substance are changed, it is no longer prohibited.

Muslims encouraged to get vaccinated

As such, MUIS is advising and encouraging all Muslims to get themselves vaccinated once a Covid-19 vaccine is available and safe for public use.

We hope this stance taken by the council will put many minds at ease.

You can read their statement in full here.

