SPF explains why multiple police officers are deployed for seemingly ‘simple incidents’

Singapore Police Force explains why several police officers are needed for seemingly minor incidents

If you’ve ever seen the cops respond to what seems like a minor incident, you might have questioned why so many officers were needed. The Singapore Police Force (SPF) recently took to Facebook to set the record straight, explaining why several officers sometimes respond to what appears like a straightforward incident. SPF explains deployment of multiple police officers

In the video posted on Wednesday (8 Oct), SPF clarified that there’s a very practical reason for these deployments — safety and efficiency.

According to SPF, having several officers on scene allows them to better manage everyone involved. This is especially so if emotions are running high or if there are many parties involved.

This ensures that the situation stays under control and that officers can address the issue calmly and fairly.

It also allows the police to use the minimum necessary force “to arrest violent or aggressive suspects safely.”

In other words, more officers don’t mean an excessive response — they actually help to prevent escalation.

‘It’s not because one person is a supervillain’: SPF

The accompanying video in the post uses an overly dramatic scene to demonstrate these points.

In the video, five police officers responded to a call about a suspected drunk person armed with a screwdriver.

The numerical advantage allowed them to quickly subdue the ‘suspect’ and de-escalate a potentially volatile situation.

“So, the next time you see several SPF officers on a call, remember it’s not because one person is a supervillain,” the SPF explained.

“It’s because we are committed to ensuring every situation is handled with safety for everyone involved.”

Netizens raise concerns about police resources

A netizen wondered if deploying more police officers for a case meant fewer resources for other calls.

However, another Facebook user felt that the SPF would not waste resources and that it depends on the nature of the call or incident.

Also read: SPF busts myth about traffic police having quotas to hit, clarifies their mission is to keep road users safe

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.