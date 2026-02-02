17-year-old Thai student works at night & sleeps at 1am to make ends meet after mum abandoned him

High schooler in Thailand forced to work part-time to support himself after mum abandoned him

A heartbreaking story out of Thailand has moved the nation after a 17-year-old secondary school student was revealed to be working late nights just to survive after being abandoned by his mother.

On 18 Jan, a Thai philanthropist shared the story of Boom, a high school student who has been living and supporting himself entirely on his own.

The post quickly went viral, prompting an outpouring of public support that raised ฿1 million (about S$40,900) in just one day.

Abandoned by parents, cut off from all support

However, Boom reportedly did not get along with him and was eventually sent to live with his mother instead.

Although she rented a room for him in Nonthaburi province so he could attend school, she was rarely around, as she worked in another province.

Boom spent most of his time alone and received money only sporadically.

Concerned about the irregular transfers, the teenager eventually told his mother that it was all right if she stopped sending money. He told her that he would take care of himself.

Since then, she has cut off both financial support and contact entirely.

Working part time to pay for food and rent

Now in high school, Boom follows a gruelling daily routine just to get by.

He wakes up at 7.30am to attend school, which ends at around 3.30pm. Immediately after, he heads to his part-time job at a nearby Pizza Hut, where he works until 11pm.

After that, he returns home to sleep at around 1am-2am and repeats the cycle the next day.

Boom earns about ฿6,000 (S$245) a month, of which ฿2,500 (S$102) goes to rent. The remainder barely covers food and daily necessities.

Boom’s living conditions are stark.

He stays alone in a small, minimally furnished room, sleeping on a narrow bed measuring just over 90cm in length.

Without a refrigerator, he relies on non-perishable food, often cooking instant noodles, rice, or fried eggs using a small pan and an electric stove.

Donations flood in after story goes viral

In his initial Facebook post, the philanthropist shared bank details to collect donations for Boom. The response was overwhelming.

Within 24 hours, donations exceeded expectations, prompting him to remove the bank account number after reaching the ฿1 million mark.

In a follow-up update, he thanked the public and the media for amplifying Boom’s story and pledged transparency in how the funds would be used.

To safeguard Boom’s future, the philanthropist confirmed that all donated funds will be managed by a local government child welfare agency.

The agency will also oversee Boom’s education, easing his earlier fears that he might have to drop out after high school due to financial constraints.

Featured image adapted from Poramet Misomphop on Facebook.