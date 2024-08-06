Man in Indonesia beats & murders neighbour for pestering him about being unmarried at 45

Man in Indonesia murders neighbour who kept asking him why he was unmarried at 45

A 45-year-old man in Indonesia had allegedly beaten and murdered his 60-year-old neighbour after being repeatedly asked why he was not married yet.

According to The Straits Times, the incident took place on 29 July in North Sumatra.

Man murders neighbour with piece of wood after he keeps asking about unmarried status

The victim’s wife told Indonesian police that the attacker, Parlindungan Siregar, showed up at their home at 8pm wielding a piece of wood. The man then suddenly attacked the victim, Asgim Irianto, without warning.

Mr Irianto fled into the streets but was pursued by his attacker. Siregar caught up to his victim and then struck him in the head.

After Mr Irianto fell to the ground, his attacker rained additional blows on him.

The commotion alerted neighbours, who stopped the beating and then rushed the victim to the hospital.

Unfortunately, Mr Irianto succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

Arrested within hours of the attack

The police arrived and arrested Siregar within the hour of attacking his neigbour.

Questioned by police, the man said that he felt hurt by how often his neighbour would ask him about why he was unmarried. This then led him to become determined to beat his neighbour to death.

Indonesian media also reported that the two neighbours had prior arguments when their chickens went to the other’s coop.

Also read: Yishun suspected murder: Victim ‘bullied’ by suspect & ‘auntie’ who lived with him, says neighbour

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from South Tapanuli Regency Police via The Straits Times and micheile henderson on Unsplash. Right image for illustration purposes only.