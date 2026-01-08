Uncovering the mystery of a lone Muslim tomb, hidden in a Kallang warehouse

MS Investigates: The mysterious tomb inside a tiny building by the Kallang river

Tucked away at the unassuming Moonstone Lane, along the banks of the Kallang River in Singapore, lies a Muslim tomb, a nearly forgotten piece of the country’s history.

Within a small annex built into the side of a warehouse lies the tomb of Syarifah Zainah Al‑Habsyi, a Muslim woman who was believed to have died in the 1930s.

A grave in a warehouse

The story of how the tomb came to be at its unusual location started some time after 1949.

Back then, a Hindu businessman named Bachoo Singh had purchased the land at 49 Moonstone Lane for the purpose of building a warehouse.

In doing so, he discovered that the grave of Syarifah Zainah was already present on the land.

Instead of removing it, he built a new structure so that the grave was left undisturbed.

The small, windowed red-roofed annex — which shielded the grave from the elements — became a permanent fixture that was partially connected to the main warehouse.

According to an Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) heritage guide, a map from 1932 already shows a keramat, or a tomb built over a Muslim grave, on the lot.

Who lies buried beneath the mysterious tomb?

According to heritage‑community research, the woman buried along Moonstone Lane is Syarifah Zainah Al‑Habsyi, a descendant of the Aljunied family and related to the famed healer saint Habib Noh.

Her tomb happens to be one of the few hidden “sacred shrines” remaining in Singapore today.

For the uninitiated, Moonstone Lane sits beside the Kallang River and once formed part of the kampong‑style settlement of Kampong Marican.

It used to be a riverside village of fishermen and cattle herders, in what is now a rapidly urbanising area.

Tomb previously threatened by exhumation plan

In March 2019, the grave faced the possibility of exhumation.

A notice issued by authorities stated that the remains would be relocated to the larger Pusara Abadi Cemetery in Lim Chu Kang.

However, it was put on hold after heritage enthusiasts and locals researched the tomb, its occupant, and the site’s history.

Several factors contributed to how this tomb survived when so many others have made way for development. These include:

The decision by Bachoo Singh to incorporate the grave into his warehouse structure.

incorporate The fact that the tomb sits within private property.

The relative obscurity of the tomb.

Heritage researchers emphasising vulnerability of such keramat sites.

What’s going to happen to the tomb?

For many, this tomb evokes a sense of amazement when they first learn of it.

And it’s not surprising: a Muslim woman’s grave, dating from the 1930s or earlier, quietly preserved inside a warehouse by a devout businessman of a different faith.

While it is believed that the grave belongs to prominent member of a past society, there are some questions that remain unanswered. For instance:

Who exactly was Syarifah Zainah, and what role did she play in the local community?



How did the Aljunied/Habsyi lineage connect into this site?



What will become of the warehouse, the land, and the tomb as the Kallang‑river corridor is transformed?

A heritage article summed it up best, saying: “It is safe for now, but what should the government do with it?”

“It is at least one hundred years old, so does its age alone mean that it merits preservation or conservation in some form?”

Why you should know about it?

The tomb offers a fascinating glimpse into Singapore’s layered past; Muslims, Hindus, fishermen’s kampongs, riverside industry, sacred shrines, and warehouse development.

In a city-state where land is scarce, and old cemeteries and graves have been frequently cleared, the tomb is a rare surviving link to Singapore’s pre-war history.

For those interested in heritage, the tomb illustrates how communities, religions, and architecture intersected in unexpected ways.

Hidden Heritage founders, Stanley Cheah, 26, and Amanda Cheong, 37, shared how they stumbled upon the site by chance when returning Stanley’s graduation gown.

“It was surprising knowing there was a tomb hidden within that small building. Even if you were to take a close look at it, there weren’t really any hints that told you what it was inside,” Stanley and Amanda told MS News.

For ghost or spirit-lore enthusiasts like Eugene Tay from Supernatural Confessions, the site has all the ingredients: a hidden tomb, a river, and an industrial warehouse setting — perfect for atmospheric walks and quiet contemplation.

When asked about the mysterious tomb on Moonstone Lane, Eugene said: “I know the location you speak of. I don’t have a tour there as yet but I am considering it.”

What to take note of if you wish to visit the tomb?

The approximate location is 49 Moonstone Lane, Kallang. On Google Maps you can look for the pin “Keramat Baba Zainah”.

Please note that the tomb is located within a warehouse building. Please respect private property.

If you are into local heritage, you may combine it with a walking trail that explores the rich history of Kallang.

In a city where “build, clear, build again” is the usual rhythm, the tomb of Syarifah Zainah sits quietly undisturbed and seemingly lost in time.

It invites us to pause, ask questions, and reflect on whose stories lie beneath Singapore’s fast‑changing surface.

The next time you’re in the area, step off the beaten path and listen to the whispers of the past along Moonstone Lane. Who knows what you might hear.

