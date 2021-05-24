My Digital Lock Offers $2,000 Reward After Van Gets Stolen

Losing your vehicle is a devastating experience.

Not only does it bring major inconvenience, but it also gives trauma that may leave you wondering if you could have done anything differently to prevent the incident.

In Singapore, a digital lock company said their van was stolen last night (23 May).

They’re now offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can help them identify the suspect responsible for the incident.

Digital lock company’s van stolen at 10.15pm on 23 May

According to a Facebook post, My Digital Lock Pte Ltd said their van – a Nissan NV350 bearing the number plate GBD 6425 Z – was stolen at around 10.15pm on 23 May.

After checking CCTV footage, they found 2 suspects had hacked their van at their Northpoint Bizhub office and drove away.

The company has lodged a police report.

$2,000 reward offered to anyone who can identify suspect

Separately, they’re also offering a $2,000 reward to anyone who can identify the suspects who took off with their vehicle.

If you have information, you can reach them by calling the number in their Facebook post here.

Here’s how the van looks like.

You can’t miss the image of Jack Neo’s iconic Liang Popo on it.

Hope authorities can catch the perpetrators soon

The Singapore Police Force is known for its efficiency, so we hope that officers can identify the perpetrators ASAP and recover the vehicle.

Meanwhile, if you’re gunning for some quick cash and happen to have information that could help the owners, contact them right away.

Hopefully, you have the missing key to unlocking the mind-boggling mystery behind My Digital Lock’s stolen van.

Featured image adapted from Facebook and Google Maps.