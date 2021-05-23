Viral Video Captures Assault On Downtown Line MRT

On Sunday (23 May), several commuters on the MRT bore witness to a physical altercation involving 2 men.

A video of the assault, filmed by a commuter, was shared on Facebook and quickly went viral, garnering over 1,300 shares in less than 2 hours.

Man filmed assaulting defenceless victim on Downtown Line MRT

The video of the incident started circulating on social media late Sunday (23 May) afternoon, showing an assault on the MRT.

It appears to have happened on the Downtown Line, right before the train arrived at Rochor station.

In the 14-second video, a man dressed in black can be seen holding down a man in grey who was on the ground.

He then rained a series of kicks on the victim as the victim tried to protect his face with his hands.

Assault continues as Downtown line MRT commuters watch on

At this point, a woman seated opposite them grabbed her belongings and walked away.

A few other commuters could also be seen looking on from afar.

However, the man dressed in black was undeterred as he rained blows on the victim, who was already lying on the ground with his back facing his assailant.

The man on the ground could be heard yelling in pain as the pummelling went on.

Following that, the man even elbowed the man on his back, just as the video cuts off.

MS News has reached out to SBS Transit and the police for more information and will update the article when they get back.

What to do in the event of an emergency

Many commuters may find themselves in a helpless position when witnessing unlawful or suspicious behaviours on the MRT.

According to SBS Transit’s website, you may alert their staff, dial 999 for the police or report via the SGSecure app immediately.

At MRT stations, you can approach SBS Transit staff at the Passenger Service Centre.

When you’re on the train, you can approach the Customer Service Officer on duty or activate the Passenger Emergency Communication button, which is located at alternate doors of the train.

Using the button, you’ll be able to speak to one of their staff at the Operations Control Centre.

Violence is never the answer

As of now, it is unclear what caused the altercation. Nevertheless, we mustn’t resort to violence when we encounter difficult situations.

Physical assault may be counted as voluntarily causing harm to another person, which is a punishable offence in the eyes of the law.

We hope the authorities would get to the bottom of the incident quickly and that the victim could receive the help he needed in time.

