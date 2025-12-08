15-year-old Myanmar girl found with Kpod has S’pore long-term visit pass revoked

Myanmar girl found with Kpod during routine police check

The Long-Term Visit Pass (LTVP) of a 15-year-old girl from Myanmar has been revoked after she was found with an e-vaporiser pod containing etomidate, also known as a Kpod.

She will thus be deported and banned from re-entering Singapore, said the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) in a press release on Monday (8 Dec).

Myanmar girl is 1st foreigner whose LTVP was revoked due to Kpod possession

The girl was found in possession of a Kpod during a routine check by police officers, MHA said, without revealing when this happened.

The Immigration & Checkpoints Authority (ICA) subsequently revoked her LTVP on 14 Nov.

This is the first time a foreigner’s long-term immigration facility has been revoked due to Kpod possession.

Since the penalties for vaping were stiffened on 1 Sept, foreigners found possessing Kpods or who test positive for etomidate may have their pass or immigration facility revoked. They may also be deported and banned from re-entry.

The girl is required to assist with ongoing police investigations for other criminal offences, MHA said.

Thus, she was issued a Special Pass to allow her to remain in Singapore for this purpose.

Once her police case has been concluded, she will be deported and barred from re-entry.

16-year-old S’porean boy caught 3 times for Kpod offences

He was first caught with a regular vape by the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) on 4 Sept.

On 2 Oct, he was nabbed for his first etomidate-related offence after being caught with vapes at home. They were later confirmed to be Kpods.

He subsequently reoffended and was arrested on 11 Oct for possession and consumption of etomidate under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

On 23 Oct, he was found slurring and behaving abnormally in a private-hire vehicle, which amounted to his third etomidate-related offence.

Boy is 1st Kpod abuser admitted to DRC

The boy thus entered the DRC for two months from 27 Nov, MHA said.

He is the first etomidate abuser admitted to the facility since etomidate and its analogues were classified as Class C controlled drugs under the MDA on 1 Sept.

At the DRC, a facility under the Singapore Prison Service (SPS) and part of the Changi Prison Complex, he will undergo rehabilitation programmes to address his risk of re-offending.

Also read: 23-year-old S’porean man charged with trafficking Kpods after 28 found in Marsiling flat

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Immigration & Checkpoints Authority on Facebook. Photo for illustration purposes only.