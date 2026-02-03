TikTok influencer in Thailand brutally murdered in forest, lured by social media call for help

Body of Myanmar TikTok star found with severe head injuries in forest

An LGBTQ TikTok influencer from Myanmar, Ko Tin Zaw Htwe, was found dead in a forest in Mae Sot district, Tak, Thailand, after he was reportedly lured to the remote location.

Police are on the hunt for two suspects, and they believe the crime was premeditated and motivated by robbery, reports Bangkok Post.

Body found with head trauma

On 20 Jan, Mr Ko Tin’s body was found in a secluded area near Pha Thong village, located in Moo 3, Ban Mae Tao Phae region of Mae Sot.

The 25-year-old was discovered lying face down, with his trousers pulled down. Initial examination revealed severe head trauma, likely inflicted by a blunt object.

A bloodstained wooden rod was found near his body, which authorities believe to be the weapon used in the attack.

Many valuables reported missing

Investigators also found an alcohol bottle, cosmetics, a bankbook, and a condom scattered nearby at the scene.

Many of the victim’s valuables were missing, including an iPhone 17 Promax, two gold rings, a gold bracelet, and an unknown amount of cash.

Seen leaving accommodation on 18 Jan

Mr Ko Tin, who had more than 150,000 followers on TikTok, was last seen leaving his accommodation on the evening of 18 Jan.

According to Khaosod, he had received a social media call for help before this.

Trusting the message, he met with the person, only to lose contact shortly after.

His family members filed a missing person report the following day, but his body was not discovered until nearly a week later.

Police believe murder was motivated by robbery

Police suspect that two suspects were involved in the murder.

They believe that they lured Mr Ko Tin to the remote location with the intention of robbing him, leading to his death.

They also believe the victim likely knew the perpetrators, explaining why he had agreed to meet them in such a secluded area.

Chat logs between victim and suspect disclosed by media

Thai media Channel 8 later disclosed chat logs between the deceased and a male suspect.

The chat revealed that the victim was hesitant about meeting the suspect at first, expressing concerns about the location being “too chaotic”.

Despite these concerns, the suspect reassured the victim, saying he was on his way to meet him.

The conversation suggests the victim initially tried to avoid the meeting, but eventually agreed to meet the suspect after some persuasion.

The logs were part of the evidence used to track the events leading up to the victim’s tragic death.

Police tracking suspects

The victim’s friends gathered at Luang Temple to pay their respects following the discovery of his body.

His family held his cremation at the Luang Mae Sot Cemetery on Saturday (24 Jan).

Police are currently reviewing footage from various surveillance cameras along the suspected travel routes to track the suspect’s vehicle and identify the perpetrators to bring them to justice.

Featured image adapted from Ejan and Khaosod.