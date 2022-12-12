2022 N-Level Results Out On 19 Dec, Candidates Can Collect Them At Schools From 2pm

2022 N-Level Results To Be Released On 19 Dec, Those Unwell Should Not Return To School

On Monday (12 Dec), the Ministry of Education (MOE) said in a press release that the 2022 Singapore-Cambridge N-Level results will be released at 2pm next Monday (19 Dec).

This includes results for both Normal (Academic) and Normal (Technical) streams.

MOE also stated that arrangements have been made for students to receive their results from their secondary schools.

However, those who are unwell or tested positive for Covid-19 should not return to school, they added.

Alternatively, these students may access their results online from 2.45pm on 19 Dec till 11.59pm on 30 Dec.

Parents may accompany students to collect 2022 N-Level results

From 2pm on 19 Dec, parents or guardians may accompany their child or ward to collect their N-Level results, said MOE.

The respective schools will share more details about the collection arrangements.

On the other hand, students who are unwell or are self-isolating due to Covid-19 should not go back to school to receive their results.

Instead, they may access their results via the Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board’s (SEAB) Candidates Portal from 2.45pm on 19 Dec to 11.59pm on 30 Dec.

Candidates who have a Singpass account may use it access the portal.

For international students, they will receive a system-generated username via email from 14 Dec, MOE added.

Candidates who cannot collect results in person can appoint proxies

Students who are unable to collect their results in person may appoint a proxy to do so on their behalf.

MOE noted that these proxies must produce the relevant documents for verification during collection.

If these students have not received their system-generated username, they may approach their schools for assistance to appoint a proxy instead.

For private candidates, those with Singpass accounts can use them to access the online portal from 2.45pm on 19 Dec.

Those without Singpass accounts can view their results using the account they created during registration.

Additionally, MOE will mail hard copies of the result slips on 19 Dec to the addresses that private candidates provided during registration.

Application for Institute of Technical Education courses from 19 Dec

From 2.30pm on 19 Dec to 5pm on 22 Dec, those who wish to apply for Institute of Technical Education (ITE) courses can submit applications on their portal.

There will also be hard copies of the forms available at the Customer & Visitor Centres at the three ITE Colleges.

Candidates can check interview details for courses offered under Aptitude-Based Admissions on ITE’s application portal from 2pm on 23 Dec.

Results of the ITE posting will be released at 9am on 30 Dec on the portal. Those who receive an offer must go online between then and 11.59pm on 4 Jan to accept or reject it.

For the Direct-Entry-Scheme to Polytechnic Programme (DPP), eligible candidates will receive Form N from their secondary schools to apply.

They may submit their applications on ITE’s portal from 2.30pm on 19 Dec to 5pm on 22 Dec.

Results of the DPP posting will be out on 2pm on 23 Dec via the ITE online portal. Students who receive an offer must go online to accept or reject it from that day to 11.59pm on 28 Dec.

As for those who do not have a confirmed place, they should report to their secondary schools in 2023 for Secondary 5, MOE stated.

Lastly, applications for the Polytechnic Foundation Programme (PFP) will start in Jan 2023, on the day of the O-Level results release.

Thus, students interested in applying must first report to their secondary schools next year. Those eligible will receive Form P on the day to apply for the PFP.

