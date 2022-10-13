Najib On UMNO’s List Of Pekan Candidates, Seat Will Go Back To Him If He Gets Pardoned

Najib Remains On UMNO’s Candidate List For Pekan Parliamentary Seat Despite Inability To Campaign

United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) has included former Malaysian prime minister (PM) Najib Razak on their list of candidates contesting for the Pekan parliamentary seat for the upcoming general election.

This is despite his inability to campaign in person as long as he’s serving his 12-year jail sentence.

Additionally, Pekan UMNO division deputy head Zamri Ramly has confirmed that whoever is chosen for the seat will “return” it to Najib should he get pardoned.

Najib on UMNO nominees list for Pekan seat

Berita Harian reports that Najib is among five candidates UMNO has nominated for the Pekan parliamentary seat for Malaysia’s next general elections.

Zamri confirmed the nomination while denying rumours that the party would select Najib’s children for the seat.

He said Najib’s son, Nizar Najib, has been nominated, but for the State Legislative Assembly.

According to Channel NewsAsia (CNA), Zamri added that in the event the former PM is unable to contest the seat, the UMNO candidate who gets chosen will “return” it to Najib if he gets a royal pardon.

Unable to go out and campaign as long as he’s serving prison sentence

During his prison sentence, Najib will have to abide by the Prisons Act and regulations. As such, he will not be allowed to go out and campaign as long as he’s serving his jail sentence.

Malaysia’s director of the prisons department Nordin Muhammad confirmed this on Tuesday (11 Oct), during an event launch in Kajang.

CNA reported that Najib’s lawyer filed a lawsuit last week after the prisons department rejected an application to allow Najib in Parliament sessions.

Najib is currently serving a 12-year prison sentence for several charges in connection with the 1MDB scandal.

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.