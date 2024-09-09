S’pore man posts photos of napping airport worker, netizens chide him as ‘kaypoh’ and ‘sabo king’

S’pore man posts photos of napping staff at Changi Airport

On Monday (9 Sep), a man took to the Facebook group Complaint Singapore to share photos of a worker napping on the floor at the apron of Changi Airport.

The photos appear to have been taken before the OP’s early morning flight on the same day.

One image shows the airport apron through the plane window, while the other zooms in on the worker asleep on the cement floor.

The OP captioned his post:

Thank you for waking up early to make sure my early flight take off in time. Don’t blame you needing a quick nap, I sleep on the job too. Just know how to hide from plain view of everyone on the plane will do.

Netizens tell OP to mind his own business

Netizens worried that the worker might lose his job because of the post, labelling the OP as “kaypoh” and “sabo king”.

Some pointed out that the OP did not know if it was the worker’s actual break time.

Others mentioned how exhausting airport shifts can be, adding that the worker could have woken up very early for his morning shift.

However, a few sided with the OP, telling others to imagine if the worker was a pilot sleeping in the cockpit instead.

Comments on the post have been disabled

Despite requests to remove the post, it has been up for over two hours as of writing.

One commenter speculated that the OP hadn’t seen the reactions yet as he might still be on his flight.

The comments section of the post has been automatically disabled by Facebook, likely due to a violation of Community Standards.

Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook