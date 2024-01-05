Customer Pays S$17.20 For Nasi Padang At Paya Lebar Food Court, Equates Price To Mala Hotpot For 2

Nasi Padang At Paya Lebar Food Court Costs Customer S$17.20

High prices for meals at food courts seemed to be a common theme last year, with various incidents of customers complaining about them.

This seems to be a trend that has continued into 2024.

Recently, a customer took to Facebook to lament the fact that he had to pay S$17.20 for nasi padang at a food court in Paya Lebar.

He claimed that the chicken alone cost S$6.50.

Paya Lebar food court stall charges customer S$17.20 for nasi padang

On Thursday (4 Jan), the OP posted about his experience in the Complaint Singapore Facebook group.

He shared a picture of his meal, which contained rice alongside chicken, a helping of lady’s fingers, a fried egg, peanuts with anchovies, and bean curd.

Another picture showed the receipt, revealing that the stall, located at Cantine in Paya Lebar Square, charged him S$17.20 for the meal.

“I feel like I just got scammed,” the OP lamented, adding that he could have purchased a mala hotpot meal for two with the same amount of money.

Netizens discuss price of meal

The post garnered plenty of attention, with users discussing the price of the meal.

One user asked for a breakdown of the price, pointing out that the cost seemed unjustifiable.

In his reply, the OP said that the price breakdown was not shown in the receipt.

However, he recalled seeing the staff keying in S$6.50 for the chicken and S$2 for the peanuts.

Some users called it daylight robbery, while another netizen said that such a plate should typically cost between S$7 to S$8.

However, some were more sympathetic to the stall and their part to play in the situation.

One netizen noted that considering rising prices and other costs including rental, it was only natural for them to charge high prices.

In addition, nasi padang stalls tend to use a lot of spices and have longer preparation times, which could explain the cost.

MS News has reached out to the OP for more information.

This hasn’t been the only time a nasi padang stall has made the news for charging its customers high prices.

Back in October last year, a woman claimed that a nasi padang stall in a food court at Jurong Point charged her S$12 for her meal.

