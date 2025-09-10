National fencer balances winning medals at competitions with serving S’pore as a police officer

National fencer Zephaniah juggles being an elite athlete and serving Singapore as a police officer

Zephaniah, a police full-time national serviceman (NSF) and national fencer, is a living example of how dedication and passion can thrive in more than one arena.

National fencer serves as police NSF officer in the day

By day, Zephaniah serves as a dojo fitness instructor at the Singapore Police Force’s (SPF) Training Command.

There, he guides and assesses fellow officers in police contact tactics, helping them sharpen the skills they need to serve and protect Singapore.

But beyond his NS duties, Zephaniah maintains his edge as a national-level fencer, training and competing at some of the sport’s most prestigious stages worldwide.

Over the years, he has represented Singapore at the World Fencing Championships, Asian Fencing Championships, and the Commonwealth Junior Championships.

One of his proudest moments came at the 32nd Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, where he clinched a silver medal.

Preparing for Singapore Open in October

And he’s far from done. The 20-year-old is already preparing for the Singapore Open in October.

Thereafter, he will be heading to the upcoming World Cups in Paris, Cairo, Japan, and Shanghai, where he will once again fly Singapore’s flag high.

Interestingly, his years of fencing have sharpened more than just physical skills. When nerves affected his shooting test during NS, Zephaniah drew on his competitive experience.

He was then able to refocus and ultimately achieved a marksman score for that particular test.

His exposure to athletes around the world also taught him valuable networking skills, which helped him build strong bonds with his squadmates and supervisors in SPF.

When asked about what keeps him going, Zephaniah credits his parents’ unwavering support and his SPF supervisor’s belief in him.

“I will always give my best so I will make them proud,” he said, a simple yet powerful reflection of the drive behind both his sporting achievements and his service to Singapore.

Also read: ‘Is it even worth it?’: S’pore athlete sacrifices sleep & works day job to keep dream alive

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force on Facebook.