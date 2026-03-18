S’pore’s national marathon names BYD title sponsor, caps runners at 52K to improve race experience

Singapore’s national marathon gets new title sponsor, caps runners at 52,000

Singapore’s only national marathon is entering a new chapter, with new sponsors, organisers, and a refreshed race format set to roll out this December.

The event will now be known as the BYD Singapore International Marathon presented by adidas, with electric vehicle brand BYD coming on board as title sponsor and adidas as presenting sponsor.

It will be organised by SG International Marathon Pte Ltd, a new joint venture appointed to run the race, while Standard Chartered will continue its long-standing involvement as the official bank.

One of the biggest changes this year is a cap of 52,000 participants, aimed at improving crowd flow and overall race conditions.

Sponsors will also take on naming rights for individual race categories, with the BYD Marathon, adidas Half Marathon, and Standard Chartered 10km forming the core race lineup.

Greater focus on runner experience

At a media conference on Tuesday (17 March), organisers said the participant cap reflects a stronger emphasis on runner welfare, as part of efforts to deliver a smoother race.

Event director Shalindran Sathiyanesan said the team is prioritising race quality over scale, with plans to create a more “meaningful and rewarding” event while maintaining its status as Singapore’s “only national marathon”.

“Our team is made up of avid runners. The decision to place a cap on the number of runners reinforces our focus on creating an enjoyable race experience,” he said.

The race will run from 4 to 6 Dec 2026, adopting a three-day format.

Kids’ events and shorter races (5km and 10km) will take place on Friday, followed by the half marathon on Saturday and the full marathon on Sunday.

Notably, the half and full marathon will now be held on separate days, a move aimed at easing congestion and improving race conditions.

Mr Sathiyanesan told MS News: “For us, it’s the race experience that we’re very focused on. When we built the race programme, we looked at how to ensure that the half marathon and the full marathon each get their own separate days.”

A more holistic year-round approach

Beyond race day, organisers are planning a year-round approach that includes structured training programmes and stronger community engagement.

Sport Singapore (SportSG), the event owner, described the changes as a “milestone”.

Deputy CEO Daryl Yeo said the revamped marathon is expected to attract both elite and leisure runners from around the world, reinforcing Singapore’s position as a global sporting destination.

Meanwhile, BYD will deploy a fleet of vehicles during race weekend, while adidas will roll out exclusive merchandise, including limited-edition running gear and footwear.

Registration will open in April, with the Singapore Tourism Board and the Singapore Athletic Association continuing as event partners.

Also read: Man with no limbs wins hearts after completing 42.2KM Standard Chartered S’pore Marathon on longboard

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Featured image by MS News. Photography by Toan Ngo Huy.