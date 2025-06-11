6 free school holiday activities at National Stadium Open House, from bouncy castles to dance sessions

National Stadium Open House has free activities for the whole family till 22 June

The National Stadium isn’t just for concerts and major sporting events.

This school holiday, it’s been transformed into a massive playground packed with free activities to keep everyone — whether they’re toddlers or grandparents — active and entertained.

From towering inflatables and stadium runs to hands-on crafts and sweet treats, here’s what you can enjoy at the National Stadium Open House without spending a cent.

1. Bounce around in a giant inflatable playground

Adults have had their share of fun at the National Stadium, from rocking out to the world’s biggest music stars to cheering on their favourite teams.

Now, it’s the little ones’ turn.

From 13 to 15 June and 20 to 22 June, a massive ballpit inspired by Clarke Quay’s iconic bumboats will be docking right on the pitch, surrounded by whimsical bouncy castles featuring safari animals and unicorns.

Expect squeals of laughter as kids tumble, slide, and launch themselves into the air — just make sure they’ve got socks on before entering the bounce zone.

Get the full details and register for free here.

2. Run like a champ on the National Stadium track

If you’ve got a little athlete at home dreaming of becoming the next Shanti Pereira or Soh Rui Yong, here’s their chance to run on the same track as the pros.

Whether they’re racing siblings or just soaking in the thrill of the stadium, the National Stadium track is open to everyone till 22 June at the following times:

9am to 8pm on 13 to 15 June and 20 to 22 June

4pm to 8pm on all other dates

When you’re taking a break or catching your breath, don’t forget to commemorate the occasion with a photo under the stadium’s iconic domed roof.

3. Move it, move it in a parent-child dance session

For something a little more groovy, get ready to bust a move with hip-hop fitness instructor Zainul, who’ll be leading energetic dance sessions on the National Stadium Ground Floor for both grown-ups and kiddos.

These lively sessions feature easy-to-follow routines set to upbeat tracks and are designed for all fitness levels. So even if it’s been a while since your last workout, you’ll feel right at home on the dance floor.

Join the fun on 14, 15, 21 and 22 June, with three sessions each day:

2.30pm to 3pm – Parent-child dance jam

3.15pm to 3.45pm – Parent-child dance jam

4pm to 5pm – Supafresh Dancefit (for adults)

Get the full details and register for free here.

4. Cool down with ice cream & drinks

After a few laps around the track or a heart-pumping dance routine, it’s time to cool down. And what better way to do that than with free ice cream and drinks?

On 14, 15, 21, and 22 June, head to the National Stadium’s ground floor to pick up complimentary beverages and icy treats.

Look out for crowd favourites like Binggrae Melon and Strawberry Cups, Hershey’s Chocolate Almond and Cookies Sticks, 100PLUS Hydration Bars, and Sunkist Orange Tubes during the following time slots:

12pm to 2pm

3pm to 5pm

6pm to 8pm

Drinks such as 100PLUS Active, 100PLUS Zero, and Ice Mountain Sparkling in peach, grapefruit, and lemon flavours will also be available throughout the day from 10am to 8pm.

Be quick, though — redemptions are limited to one ice cream per person, while stocks last.

5. Dive into history at the Singapore Sports Museum

Looking for a slower-paced activity that’s both fun and educational? Bring the kids to the Singapore Sports Museum for a meaningful outing the whole family can enjoy.

Timed with Children’s Season, little ones can pick up a special booklet, explore the exhibits to uncover answers, and earn a stamp for their efforts, turning a museum visit into a mini-adventure.

From 14 June to 6 July, they can also drop in for a hands-on wayang kulit craft session, where they’ll create their own shadow puppets while learning about traditional storytelling in a playful, engaging way.

Admission is free for Singaporeans and Permanent Residents (PRs), making it an easy and enriching activity to slot into your school holiday plans.

More info about the Singapore Sports Museum here.

6. Learn to cycle from the pros (fully booked)

Cycling is a skill that lasts a lifetime, and this school holiday, a few lucky groups of kids will have the chance to learn from the best at the ‘Teach a Child to Cycle’ workshop by the Singapore Cycling Federation.

Held at the National Stadium, the free workshop focuses on helping young participants build balance, control, and riding confidence, all in a safe, supportive environment led by qualified coaches.

Unfortunately, all sessions are now fully booked, but keep an eye on Singapore Sports Hub’s socials for updates on future activities — and cross your fingers you don’t miss out next time.

Bonus: Celebrate Father’s Day with a kayaking adventure

Free activities are great, but if you’re happy to spend a little for something extra special, ‘Paddles with Pops’ at the Water Sports Centre is a wholesome way to mark Father’s Day with a literal splash.

On 15 June, dads and kids can team up for a fun-filled Kayak Orientation Programme, where they’ll learn the basics of paddling in a safe, guided environment.

Each S$50 bundle covers one father-child pair, with sessions running from 10am to 1pm and 2pm to 5pm.

The programme is suitable for kids aged seven and up — as long as they can fit into a Personal Floatation Device — and limited to 10 pairs per session, so it’s best to register early.

