Overseas celebs like Gigi Leung, Elva Hsiao & BABYMONSTER turn up for Lady Gaga’s concert in S’pore

Overseas s tars Gigi Leung & BABYMONSTER a ttend Lady Gaga’s c oncert in Singapore

Lady Gaga’s triumphant return to the Asian stage after 13 years brought more than just roaring fans, it turned into a full-blown celebrity affair with overseas stars popping to visit our Little Red Dot just to catch her show.

The second night of her “The Chromatica Ball” tour on 19 May at Singapore’s National Stadium saw a turnout of celebrities, joining a sea of “Little Monsters” — as Gaga fans are affectionately known — who turned up in bold, head-turning outfits for the diva’s only Asia stop.

Overseas celebs turn heads at VIP section

According to Shin Min Daily News, Hong Kong actor Simon Yam was spotted keeping things casual in a low-key outfit, complete with a baseball cap.

But fans quickly recognised him in the VIP section, and he gamely waved back in greeting.

A long-time fan of Gaga, Mr Yam also attended her 2012 “Born This Way Ball” in Hong Kong. This time, he made a special trip to Singapore for her concert, clearly captivated by her charm.

After the concert, he was spotted by fans enjoying a local delicacy — frog porridge. Earlier that day, a lucky fan even bumped into him near Funan Mall and managed to snag a photo.

Gigi Leung & Angelica Lee grace the front row

Another familiar face in the crowd was Cantopop icon Gigi Leung, who turned up in style with her husband and close friend Angelica Lee. The trio were seen seated in the front row, soaking in the electric atmosphere.

Ms Leung, dressed in pink and radiating youthful charm, charmed fans as she smiled and waved at those who recognised her.

She didn’t shy away from selfies either, happily posing with Ms Lee, who looked equally stylish in navy blue.

Fashion diva Elva Hsiao and Taiwanese celebrity Joe Chen also made an appearance, and they were clearly having the time of their lives.

The pair were seen excitedly chatting and fangirling throughout the show.

While Ms Hsiao opted for a more low-profile look, Ms Chen channelled full fangirl energy.

She later shared a photo on Instagram and also posted a short update from inside the venue during the concert.

BABYMONSTER attends first night of concert

The celebrity sightings didn’t stop there. On the first night of the concert (18 May), K-pop rookies BABYMONSTER — fresh off their own performance on 17 May — decided to stay on in Singapore and catch Gaga live.

The members showed no signs of post-concert fatigue as they danced in the stands to Gaga’s music, clearly enjoying themselves.

Lady Gaga is set to perform two more shows in Singapore on 21 and 24 May.

