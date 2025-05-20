Lady Gaga dines at Maxwell Food Centre, signs lucky fan’s vinyl before leaving

Lady Gaga dines at Maxwell Food Centre, sent off with cheers from fans

Singaporeans not living under a rock would know that superstar Lady Gaga is now in Singapore, holding a historic four nights of concerts at the National Stadium.

On Tuesday (20 May), her rest day after her second concert, she decided to have lunch at popular tourist makan hotspot Maxwell Food Centre.

Lady Gaga sat at table 171 in Maxwell Food Centre

Photos and videos of the diva’s visit were shared in a number of social media posts.

One XiaoHongShu post showed her sitting at a table with her team in front of The Green Leaf, a nasi lemak stall.

Their table number was 171, according to a selfie the fan and his friend took in front of the table.

She was approached by fans

In another XiaoHongShu post, netizen Aukse Grei said Lady Gaga was sitting at a table just next to theirs.

She wore an all-black ensemble of a shoulderless top, pants and platform boots.

Aukse Grei’s friend was overcome with emotion as her idol sat metres away from her, saying, “I just wanna hug her.”

Later, Lady Gaga was seen graciously standing up to talk to a boy and a woman, who looked enchanted to be in her presence.

She also subsequently interacted with another fan who approached her table as a crowd started gathering around her table.

On her table were bottles of Evian mineral water, beer and Milo dinosaurs.

As she left the food centre clinging to the arm of a man, people in the could be heard cheering and calling out to her, with the OP’s teary friend waving goodbye.

She signs fan’s vinyl before leaving

However, as Lady Gaga left, she still had time to touch the heart of one fan.

A TikTok video showed a fan asking her to sign the vinyl of her latest album “Mayhem”, which he just happened to have with him.

She duly obliged, leaving him with a memory to cherish forever.

The once-in-a-lifetime encounter was caught on video by onlookers, with clips showing the fan jumping in joy and holding up his prized possession as the star headed towards a black car.

Lady Gaga has 2 more shows left

Lady Gaga still has two more shows on Wednesday (21 May) and Saturday (24 May).

In the two-day break between the last two shows, fans will hope to see more of her out and about in Singapore.

Besides her, Dua Lipa also dined at Maxwell Food Centre last December when she was in town for a concert.

Also read: ‘Singapore, I love you so much’: Lady Gaga unveils S’pore flag during 1st night of sold-out National Stadium show

Featured image adapted from Aukse Grei on XiaoHongShu and @itsfiqqy on TikTok.