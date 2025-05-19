‘Singapore, I love you so much’: Lady Gaga unveils S’pore flag during 1st night of sold-out National Stadium show

Lady Gaga earns roaring ‘Applause’ on 1st night of sold-out National Stadium show

Neither rain nor Singapore’s infamous humidity could stop 47,000 Little Monsters from turning up and turning out for the first night of Lady Gaga’s sold-out spectacle at the National Stadium on Sunday (18 May).

The 39-year-old pop icon served up a theatrical two-hour performance packed with jaw-dropping choreography, elaborate stage design, and dazzling costumes — exactly what you’d expect from Mother Monster herself.

Sunday’s show was the first of four and the only stop in Asia on her current tour, making it a must-see moment for fans across the region.

Performs fan favourites like ‘Poker Face’ & ‘Bad Romance’

Taking the stage at 8.15pm, Lady Gaga made a regal entrance in a dramatic red Tudor-style gown, kicking things off with her moody 2011 track, ‘Bloody Mary’.

She kept the energy high with ‘Abracadabra’, a dance-pop firecracker from her latest album ‘Mayhem’, proving she still knows how to cast a spell on a crowd.

The setlist was a career-spanning feast: from early anthems like ‘Judas’ and ‘Poker Face’, to her chart-topping Bruno Mars collab ‘Die With A Smile’, and the Oscar-winning ballad ‘Shallow’ from ‘A Star Is Born’.

Lady Gaga closed the night with a bang — ‘Bad Romance’ brought the house down, leaving fans hoarse, euphoric, and already deep in post-concert withdrawal.

Lady Gaga unveils Singapore flag in heartfelt tribute to Little Monsters

In a touching moment during her five-act, opera-styled spectacle, Lady Gaga paid tribute to her Singaporean fans by unveiling the Singapore flag, draped “HDB-style” over a balcony, prompting deafening cheers from the crowd.

With one hand over her heart, she proclaimed:

Singapore, I love you so much.

She went on to reminisce about her last visit to the Lion City, which was for the ‘Born This Way Ball’.

Though it had been 13 years since that performance, Lady Gaga made it clear the memories haven’t faded, saying that Singapore still holds “beautiful memories” for her.

“You are so very special to me,” she declared. “My Little Monsters in Singapore, thank you for coming to our show.”

Things to note before attending remaining shows

If you’re heading to the remaining Lady Gaga shows on 19, 21, and 24 May, here’s what you need to know to keep things running smooth.

Arrive early, take public transport if you can, and make sure to download your e-tickets ahead of time.

Travelling light is highly encouraged to speed up security checks — and if you go bagless, you can enjoy express entry.

To avoid delays at the gate, please leave the following prohibited items at home:

All cameras including digital, video, polaroid, and film

Glassware and glass bottles

Bags larger than 35cm x 20cm x 30cm

Fan boards exceeding A3 size

Soft toys larger than A4

Binoculars larger than A5

Flags, placards, or banners with offensive slogans, political messages, or ads

Lockers are available on-site if you need them. For more information, check the event guide.

