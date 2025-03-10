Lady Gaga confirmed to perform in S’pore in May, ticket presales to begin on 18 March

Lady Gaga confirmed to perform in Singapore in May, only stop in Asia

Little Monsters, it’s official — Lady Gaga is returning to Singapore for the first time in 13 years since her Born This Way Ball Tour in 2012.

She will perform four electrifying shows at the National Stadium on May 18, 19, 21, and 24, with Singapore being her only stop in Asia on this tour.

This highly anticipated announcement comes just days after the release of Gaga’s seventh studio album, MAYHEM.

Where to book tickets in Singapore

Tickets will be available via Ticketmaster.sg, with various presales kicking off on 18 March, while the general sales start on Friday (21 Mar) at 2pm local time.

Mastercard holders will have special access to presale tickets from 18 to 20 Mar at 9.59am.

The Klook presale will take place from 19 to 21 Mar at 11.59am via the Klook app — exclusively for Klook members.

The Krisflyer presale will be from 20 to 21 Mar at 11.59am on www.ticketmaster.sg.

Lastly, Live Nation members can get presale tickets on 20 Mar from 12pm to 11.59pm.

Gaga announces Singapore stop days after release of MAYHEM album

Days before the concert dates announcement, Gaga’s latest album, MAYHEM, was released on March 7 following an announcement on her Instagram in February.

The 14-track album features hit singles like “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.”

According to a press release from Live Nation, MAYHEM is about embracing life’s broken pieces and discovering how they form something beautiful in their own way.

“Even if you can’t put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something memorable and whole in its own way,” Gaga said of the album.

Singapore continues its streak of attracting global stars

In 2024, Singapore welcomed Taylor Swift, Bruno Mars, Ed Sheeran, and Coldplay at the National Stadium, cementing its reputation as a global entertainment hub.

Minister for Culture, Community, and Youth Edwin Tong shared in an Instagram post that the Kallang Alive Sport Management (KASM) team collaborated with Live Nation to bring Gaga to Singapore.

“Since the Government took back control of the Sports Hub, the team has been forward-looking, proactive and hustling hard to bring some of the world’s best lifestyle and sporting events to Singapore,” he said.

“This is what we had envisioned for the Kallang Alive Masterplan — to develop a top tier sports, entertainment and lifestyle hub.”

Also read: Lady Gaga rumoured to hold concerts in S’pore for multiple nights in May, could be SEA’s only stop

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com

Featured image adapted from @ladygaga on Instagram and Google Maps.