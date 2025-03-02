Lady Gaga rumoured to hold concerts in S’pore for multiple nights in May, could be SEA’s only stop

Lady Gaga rumored to be performing multiple nights at National Stadium, fans already making travel plans

Little Monsters, brace yourselves — Lady Gaga is reportedly making a highly anticipated return to Singapore in May 2025 for a series of concerts at the National Stadium.

If the rumours are true, Singapore may be the only Southeast Asian stop on her upcoming world tour, similar to Taylor Swift’s exclusive Eras Tour run here last year.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, industry insiders say that Gaga could perform between four to six shows at the National Stadium, a venue that can hold over 55,000 fans per night.

While official announcements for the exclusive SEA stop have not been made, overseas fans are reportedly already planning their trips here.

Two fans who heard about the possible tour told Lianhe Zaobao that based on their predictions, no other Asian countries are expected to host Lady Gaga this time around.

Busy year for Lady Gaga

The six-time Grammy winner has had a big year, recently winning Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 67th Grammy Awards for “Die With A Smile” with Bruno Mars.

She is also set to release her latest album, “Mayhem”, on 7 March 2025.

Rumours suggest that Live Nation is behind what could be Gaga’s biggest world tour yet, though details remain under wraps.

Singapore Tourism Board responds to rumours

While the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) has yet to confirm the news, its Director of Leisure Events, Ms. Guo Teyi, said that Singapore remains a top destination for global music acts.

This is due to its world-class infrastructure and strong regional connections.

For now, neither the Singapore Sports Hub nor concert organisers have responded to queries.

This wouldn’t be Gaga’s first time performing here—she first wowed Singapore audiences in 2009 at Fort Canning Park, followed by a Marina Bay Sands showcase in 2011. Her last major concert here was in 2012 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium, where she performed for 12,000 fans.

