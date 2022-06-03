S’pore Navy Scholars Who Nearly Quit School Visit Teacher After 30 Years, Thank Her For Guidance

Navy Scholars Visit Retiring Teacher After 30 Years To Thank Her

Students who have a rough time at school would often remember that one teacher who despite all the difficulties, extended their helping hand.

These navy scholars had one, a certain Science teacher who believed in them when they thought all was lost after placing almost last in their cohort.

With unbridled belief in them, the teacher guided the pair of twins past the ‘O’ Levels.

30 years after graduating, the twins returned to their secondary school, to give her flowers as she announced her retirement from teaching.

While they thought they were there to move her heart, a poster and newspaper cut-off of the twins that she placed under her desk moved them instead.

Navy scholars attribute turning point in their lives to form teacher

On 27 May, twins Chew Chun-Chau and Chew Chun-Liang shared their heartfelt reunion with their former form teacher at Bendemeer Secondary School on Facebook.

The twins start the story off by sharing how badly they fared in school. Out of 181 students in the cohort, both brothers placed 179 and 178 respectively.

While the pair was on the brink of quitting school entirely, their form teacher, Ms Tan, refused to give up on them and guided them past the ‘O’ Level examinations.

It was her belief in them that the twins describe as the “turning point” of their life education journey.

Test tube gift for the punishment they faced back in school

Hearing that Ms Tan is calling it a day after 30 years as a science teacher, the twins brought 30 stalks of roses – to represent the number of years that have passed since their graduation – during their surprise visit.

The pair also prepared a special gift — a test tube stand with six test tubes, bearing well wishes for their former teacher.

Combined together, the words read, “Dear Ms Tan, best wishes. Bendemeer Sec Sch. Class of 1992.”

They came up with this idea after recalling the times when the pair had to wash hundreds of test tubes in the lab as punishment for their mischievous deeds.

Form teacher kept newspaper clippings & poster of navy scholars on desk

During their meeting, Ms Tan brought the pair to her Science lab and the twins were in for a surprise.

Although it’s been three decades since they graduated, Ms Tan was still proud of what they had achieved.

She even kept a poster and newspaper clippings of the pair under a glass panel on her desk.

The twins shared that she used them as a way to encourage and inspire her students.

Someone to believe in them when they don’t believe in themselves

Sometimes, we only need someone to believe in us so that we can realise our full potential.

Luckily for these navy scholars, they had a supporter in their corner even in their darkest hours.

To all the teachers who selflessly devote themselves to their students, we salute you.

