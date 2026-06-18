Basketball icons Jeremy Lin & Rui Hachimura in S’pore for NBA Rising Stars event, K-pop group LNGSHOT to perform

NBA Rising Stars Invitational heads to Singapore from 23 to 28 June

Basketball fans in Singapore have plenty to look forward to next week as the National Basketball Association (NBA) Rising Stars Invitational takes place from 23 to 28 June 2026 at the OCBC Arena in The Kallang.

The tournament, now in its second edition, will bring together some of the region’s most promising young basketball talents, alongside NBA and Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) stars, legends, fan experiences, and live entertainment.

This year’s event will feature 12 boys’ teams and 12 girls’ teams from across Asia-Pacific competing in a round-robin format before advancing to the semi-finals and finals.

NBA champion Jeremy Lin and Lakers forward Rui Hachimura to headline star-studded lineup

Adding to the excitement is the appearance of NBA champion Jeremy Lin, who will be in Singapore as part of the event.

He will be joined by Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, who was recently announced as one of the tournament’s headline guests.

Also attending are NBA champion Mitch Richmond and WNBA champion Lauren Jackson, with all four stars set to interact with fans and young players throughout the week.

Beyond opportunities to take part in fan meet-and-greet sessions, aspiring players can learn from some of the game’s biggest names through coaching and community programmes held throughout the week.

Singapore schools take on Asia-Pacific’s best

Backed by Sport Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board, this year’s NBA Rising Stars Invitational will see 24 youth teams from across Asia-Pacific compete in Singapore.

The tournament brings together 24 youth teams, with players aged 18 and below, battling through the group stages before the top teams move on to the semi-finals and finals.

The selection process included the collaboration of national basketball bodies and regional leagues, as well as qualifying events held in Bangkok, Melbourne, Taipei, and Tokyo.

Hwa Chong Institution and the Institute of Technical Education will represent Singapore in the boys’ division, while Hwa Chong Institution and Nanyang Polytechnic will fly the nation’s colours in the girls’ division.

For these young players, the tournament is a chance to test themselves against some of the region’s strongest youth teams, while gaining experience on an international stage.

K-pop boy group LNGSHOT to perform at NBA Rising Stars Invitational

Music fans can also look forward to LNGSHOT, the first boy group launched under hip-hop star Jay Park’s MORE VISION label, who have been announced as the event’s headline performers.

Made up of members Ohyul, Ryul, Woojin, and Louis, the fast-rising K-pop group debuted earlier this year and has quickly built a global following, amassing millions of monthly Spotify listeners and hundreds of millions of streams across platforms.

LNGSHOT will make special appearances on 28 June, the tournament’s final day, where they will interact with participants, take part in a community outreach activity, and perform live for fans at the OCBC Arena.

The entertainment continues with appearances by the Houston Rockets’ Hype Squad “Anti-Gravity”, known for their high-flying trampoline dunk performances, as well as the Orlando Magic’s beloved dragon mascot Stuff.

Together, they’ll add to the festival-like atmosphere throughout the tournament week.

Join clinics, community programmes, and free NBA Fan Zones

Beyond the games and performances themselves, the NBA Rising Stars Invitational will feature programmes aimed at developing young athletes both on and off the court.

The visiting NBA and WNBA stars will take part in a coaches clinic on 24 June, while community initiatives presented by the Karim Family Foundation include a Her Time To Play clinic and leadership panel, as well as a Jr. NBA/Jr. WNBA clinic held during the event period.

These programmes aim to inspire the next generation of players while promoting leadership, teamwork, and personal development through sport.

Even if you don’t have tickets to the tournament, there will still be plenty of ways to soak up the atmosphere.

Drop by Kallang Wave Mall from now till 28 June for the NBA Fan Zone, where visitors can try interactive basketball-themed activities and shop for official NBA Rising Stars Invitational merchandise and apparel.

Tickets available from S$4

Tickets are now available for fans who want to catch the NBA Rising Stars Invitational live, with prices starting from S$4 for General Admission.

Other ticket categories include Courtside seats from S$14. Finals tickets were previously priced at S$9 but appear to be sold out at the time of writing.

Prices may vary by location and availability, with limited quantities available. A booking fee of S$1 per ticket will also apply and be displayed at checkout.

For ticket purchases, the full event schedule, and the latest updates, visit the official NBA Rising Stars Invitational website or Ticketmaster.

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Featured image courtesy of NBA Rising Star International and MORE VISION.