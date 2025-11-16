NEA burial officer charged with taking over S$20K in bribes from funeral vendors

NEA officer allegedly took over S$20,000 worth of bribes from 10 individuals committing malpractice

On 10 Nov, a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer was charged with corruption after allegedly receiving more than S$20,000 in bribes from funeral and cemetery-service vendors.

According to the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB), the accused, a 47-year-old Indian national and Singapore Permanent Resident, worked as a Verification Officer in NEA’s Burial Operations Section at the time of the offences.

NEA later referred the case to CIPB for investigations.

Officer allegedly took S$21,000 to avoid reporting wrongdoing

Between 2022 and 2023, Abdul Salam Jahabar Sadiq allegedly received loans totalling about S$21,000 from 10 individuals whose companies provided funeral-related services or cemetery works.

According to CPIB, the payments were bribes meant to stop him from reporting malpractice committed by these vendors

Abdul Salam now faces 10 charges under Section 6 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to CIPB, anyone convicted under Section 6 can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

Two of these charges have been amalgamated and are punishable under Section 124 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

Those convicted of amalgamated charges may face twice the usual punishment.

CPIB reiterates zero-tolerance stance to corruption

In its statement, the CPIB emphasised Singapore’s “strict zero-tolerance approach towards corruption”.

It added that it investigates all reports and complaints related to corrupt conduct.

