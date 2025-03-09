Woman in China nearly paralysed after routine neck & shoulder massage triggers stroke

Woman in China nearly paralysed after going for shoulder & neck massage to relieve neck ache

A woman in China narrowly escaped paralysis after a routine neck and shoulder massage led to a stroke.

According to local media Hong Kong 01, she had sought the massage to relieve the discomfort she was feeling around her neck and spine. However, the next day, her hands became weak and numb, prompting an emergency trip to the hospital.

Doctors diagnosed her with acute cerebral infarction, a type of stroke.

They said that had she arrived later, she could have suffered hemiplegia — a condition that paralyses one side of the body.

Woman’s left arm went numb after massage

The day after her massage, the woman lost all strength in her left arm and couldn’t even lift a glass of water.

Her friends rushed her to the hospital, where doctors immediately identified the stroke.

Cerebral infarction, also known as ischaemic stroke, occurs when blood flow to the brain is blocked, often leading to long-term disability or death if not treated quickly.

Doctors warn of dangers linked to neck massages

Medical experts have cautioned against excessive force on the neck, as the carotid artery lies close to the skin and can be damaged by aggressive pressure.

Other risky activities include forceful neck massages, rapid or violent neck rotations, and heavy weightlifting.

Doctors urge people to seek medical help immediately if they experience:

Neck pain or dizziness

Headache or pulsating tinnitus

Facial drooping or slurred speech

Numbness or weakness in one side of the body

