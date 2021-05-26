This Lightweight Neck Fan Has Low Noise Levels & Lasts For At Least 6 Hours

Singapore’s hot weather can make it difficult for us to appear refreshed, especially when you have Zoom meetings during WFH hours. You probably won’t survive without a nearby electric fan or an aircon on full blast.

To lighten your burden, we’ve found an invigorating product that lets you beat the heat.

Shopee Singapore has a portable neck fan that can blow a crisp breeze around your neck.

Source

Despite our increasingly hot weather, this new product may be the key to breezier days at home.

Wearable neck fan lets you stay cool when working from home

Our warm weather can instantly hamper our productivity. To solve your current dilemma, we’ve found a hands-free neck fan that you can wear on your next online video meeting.

Source

Local merchants on Shopee offer a neck fan with built-in fan blades that can gather wind and blow a breeze on your neck. Due to its wingless design, your hair won’t be caught by the fan blades.

Source

The product is designed with noise reduction in mind, so there’s no need to worry about fan noise while answering calls or focusing on complicated tasks.

Source

Thanks to its ingenious design, the fan’s angle can be adjusted at will so you can hold it at a safe distance to cool your face.

Source

We imagine it’s a pretty convenient way to prevent excessive sweating.

Has various cooling options

This portable neck fan has 3 cooling options. Like your regular fan, the first gear option will blow a light breeze, and the third option can blow a strong wind on your face.

Source

Equipped with a 2400 mAh battery, it can run for up to 6 hours. More premium versions of this product come with a 4000mAh battery with a battery life of up to 16 hours.

Source

On top of this, the ultra-lightweight product weighs around 260g, so you can wear it while walking, commuting, or hiking.

Available on Shopee Singapore

The portable neck fan with 6-hour battery life is available on Shopee Singapore for $19.80.

Source

A slightly more expensive version – which can run for up to 16 hours – is available for $29.90.

Source

Feel refreshed all day amid WFH

Having our aircon and fans on full blast can drastically make our electricity bills surge. So, this product is an ideal alternative.

Hopefully, this neck fan can let us alleviate sweating and survive the sweltering heat.

Do you need this portable product? Let us know in the comments.

Also read:

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at hello@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Shopee Singapore and Shopee Singapore.