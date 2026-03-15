S’pore man watches neighbour from his bathroom window, shines laser pointer & professes love to her

Man jailed for watching his neighbour from bathroom window for eight months, also molested 15-year-old girl

A man in Singapore recently received a jail sentence for watching his neighbour through his bathroom window for eight months.

Far from trying to hide his voyeurism, the defendant shone a laser pointer onto the victim and shouted sexually suggestive things at her.

In a separate incident, he also molested a 15-year-old girl on a bus.

Man uses laser pointer from bathroom window to shine at neighbour

68-year-old Rosrankani Bin Abdul Latiff recently pleaded guilty in court for crimes including voyeurism and molestation.

In Jan 2025, Rosrankani discovered that he could view into the bedroom of his 23-year-old female neighbour from his bathroom window.

Shin Min Daily News reported that the neighbour left her windows and curtains open.

As such, the defendant would watch her lying on her bed or undressing over the next seven months. In May 2025, he watched her while she tried on new clothes.

On 24 June 2025, Rosrankani used a laser pointer to shine onto the victim’s thighs, resulting in her calling the police.

The victim subsequently installed a CCTV camera in her bedroom, added frosted window film to her windows, and closed her curtains.

Police arrest man after he professes love to neighbour

At midnight on 18 July 2025, Rosrankani spent about 10 to 15 minutes shining his laser pointer at his neighbour’s bedroom.

Her curtains were partially closed at the time.

“Come to my house. I love you,” he started shouting at 12.15am, adding: “I want to see you naked.”

Due to shouting more sexually suggestive statements and repeatedly shining his laser pointer, the victim’s mother called the police.

Police officers arrested him that day and seized his laser pointer.

After being released on bail, a drunk Rosrankani went to the corridor outside the victim’s home on 2 Aug 2025 and shouted at her.

According to CNA, the defendant claimed that he was single and had an “urge” to look at women. He also believed that the victim was attracted to him.

Rosrankani acknowledged that the victim’s mother and aunt had confronted him previously. However, he told them that she should close her blinds if she did not want him to look at her.

Man molests 15-year-old girl on bus

Also on 2 Aug 2025, Rosrankani molested a 15-year-old secondary school student who had an injured foot.

While she sat next to him on a bus, he continuously rubbed his elbow on her hip despite being told to stop.

The girl stood up and walked towards the front of the bus, and Rosrankani followed her. He rubbed himself against her buttocks at least three times.

The defendant only stopped when the girl started a video call with her father. After the incident, the girl felt extremely shaken and unsafe each time she took a bus.

When the police investigated this offence, Rosrankani was uncooperative.

Defendant previously stole bird and cage worth S$3,000

On 13 March 2025, Rosrankani pleaded guilty to four charges, including voyeurism, molestation, and theft.

He had previously stolen a bird cage and a bird worth S$3,000, but accidentally let the animal escape.

The prosecution stated that Rosrankani was a sexual predator and a serial thief, with convictions for theft going back to 1981.

They sought between eight months and one week in jail, and 10 months and two weeks in jail for him.

The self-represented defendant pleaded for leniency.

Ultimately, the judge sentenced him to eight months and one week in jail.

Rosrankani requested a deferment of his sentence until after Hari Raya Puasa, which the judge granted.

Also read: Man films teenager pleasuring himself in Causeway Point toilet, claimed he was gathering evidence

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